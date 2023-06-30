Friday, 30 June 2023, 14:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Cure Brain Cancer Foundation Cure Brain Cancer Foundation Unveils Fellowship Awardees Pioneering Innovations in the Fight Against Cancer

SYDNEY, AU, June 30, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Cure Brain Cancer Foundation (CBCF) is pleased to announce the highly anticipated recipients of this year's prestigious Early Career Fellowships. This unrivaled funding opportunity is set to empower researchers, propelling them closer to breakthrough discoveries in the battle against brain cancer.



Designed to fuel cutting-edge research initiatives, CBCF research grants are championing advancements that hold the potential to revolutionize survival outcomes for individuals challenged by this formidable disease. From project grants to life-changing fellowships, this comprehensive program undertakes an unwavering commitment to addressing the urgent needs of the brain cancer community.



This round of CBCF grant funding is the first time ever that CBCF will be awarding two exceptional individuals: Andrew Garvie of Monash University and Dr. Alexander Davenport of Walter and Eliza Hall Medical Institute. CBCF grant monies, totaling over $1.4 million in the last 21 months, and the awarding of not one but two Early Career Fellowships in 2023, demonstrate the Foundation's commitment to supporting and empowering talented individuals in the field of cancer research.



"Today, we celebrate exceptional minds and groundbreaking projects that have the power to change lives," remarked Lance Kawaguchi, Chief Executive Officer for the Cure Brain Cancer Foundation. "These grants stand as a testament to our unwavering dedication to funding groundbreaking research that makes tangible progress in the relentless pursuit of a cure for cancer."



With this year's grant fellowship awards, innovative research initiatives will receive the vital resources they need to forge ahead with their life-saving endeavors for a duration of three years. By providing crucial funding and support for this extended period, CBCF remains at the vanguard of the fight against cancer, driving tangible impact and instilling hope in the hearts of patients and their families.



About Cure Brain Cancer Foundation



Cure Brain Cancer Foundation is an Australia-based non-profit organization that is working globally to rapidly improve disease survival through funding innovative brain cancer research. It is the largest dedicated funder of brain cancer research in Australia and has invested over $30 million into clinical trials and pre-clinical efforts across pediatric and adult brain cancers. The Foundation's mission is to unite the brain cancer community and rapidly increase patient survival and quality of life. For more information, visit https://www.curebraincancer.org.au/.



Contact Information

Melinda Koski

MK Public Relations

press@mkpublicrelations.co





Topic: Press release summary

Source: Cure Brain Cancer Foundation

Sectors: BioTech, Healthcare & Pharm

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

