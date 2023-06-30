Friday, 30 June 2023, 16:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: KGW Group Bhd KGW to Raise RM16.73 Million from ACE Market IPO - To issue 79.66 million new shares

- 18 years of track record in serving US shipments

- Served 1,357 customers in 2022

- Cash and cash equivalents stood at RM29.5 mil as at 31 March 2023

KUALA LUMPUR, June 30, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - KGW Group Berhad, a provider of logistics services including ocean freight services, air freight services and freight forwarding services as well as warehousing and distribution of healthcare-related products and devices, today launched the Group's prospectus for the upcoming initial public offering ("IPO") on the ACE Market of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad.



The IPO will raise RM16.73 million via the issuance of 79.66 million new shares at the IPO price of RM0.21 per share to fund KGW's future expansion as well as for working capital and repayment of bank borrowings. The proceeds will be used in the following manner:



- RM2.00 million to renovate the Group's three-storey office building and adjacent two-storey warehouse

- RM0.73 million for working capital purposes

- RM10.00 million to repay bank borrowings

- RM4.00 million allocated for estimated listing expenses



Managing Director of KGW, Dato' Roger Wong said, "We are an asset-light logistics provider that specialises in managing and coordinating the movement of goods within the supply chain. Instead of owning physical transportation assets such as ships, trains, or aircraft, we focus on providing more valuable services to our customers to facilitate their whole shipment process for better efficiency by leveraging partnerships and collaborations with existing transportation operators."



Head of Corporate Finance of TA Securities Holdings Berhad, Mr. Ku Mun Fong said, "The Group has developed a solid network with other logistics services providers in various parts of the world throughout the years of operation. This has enabled the Group to arrange for shipping of goods from Malaysia to various locations including those in Asia, Africa, Europe, North and South America. This gives the Group an edge in competing and growing the business."



Managing Director of Eco Asia Capital Advisory Sdn. Bhd., Mr. Kelvin Khoo said, "KGW Group will implement several strategies such as actively expand its pool of customers exporting to non-USA destinations, expand its headcount to scale up operations, expand its warehousing services for healthcare related products and develop new business opportunities for their logistics services through providing e-commerce solutions. Under the stewardship of Dato' Roger and his Management team, we are very confident that KGW will be able to successfully implement their future business plan after its Listing, and will be able to further strengthen their presence in the logistics industry."



KGW recorded revenue of RM43.38 million, RM63.52 million, RM195.42 million and RM229.70 million for the financial year ended 31 December 2019 ("FYE 2019"), FYE 2020, FYE 2021 and FYE 2022 respectively. The Group registered profit before tax of RM0.60 million, RM2.86 million, RM20.75 million and RM21.87 million for FYE 2019, FYE 2020, FYE 2021 and FYE 2022 respectively.



TA Securities is the Principal Adviser, Sponsor, Underwriter and Placement Agent for the IPO while Eco Asia is the Financial Adviser.



KGW Group Berhad: https://www.kgwlogistics.com/



