Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, July 6, 2023
Wednesday, 5 July 2023, 16:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Hong Bao Media
Nominations now open for Media Savvy Awards

Singapore / Malaysia / Bahrain, July 5, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Nominations are now open for the 6th annual Media Savvy Awards, to find the best media spokespeople in Singapore, Malaysia and the GCC.

Business leaders or their corporate communications or PR specialists can nominate for free across four categories:

- Best Broadcast Interview
- Best Online Interview
- Best Hybrid Event Presentation
- Best Sustainability Communications

Go to the official nomination form at: www.mediasavvyawards.com (there is no charge to nominate, to enter, or to win the award).

The deadline for nominations is September 15.

This year's judges are:

- Keith Morrison, Director of Marketing & Communications at Black & Veatch and President, Asia-Pacific Association of Communications Directors
- Bridgit O'Donovan, Head of Communications, Product and Partnerships APAC, Meta
- Christina Koh, Director Communications, AMEA, Avantor
- Asiya Bakht, CEO & Founder of Beets Public Relations
- Ramya Chandrasekaran, Chief Communications Officer, QI Group
- Rimmi Harindran, Senior Director, Corporate Affairs, AMEA, Kellogg Asia Pacific
- Shruti Bose, Head of Communications & Public Affairs, Roche Diagnostics
- Yang Wai Wai, Head, Communications and Research, Singapore Institute of Directors
- Shruti Gupta, Former Chief of Marketing Communication, Cashify.in
- David Venn, Global Director, Communications, World Scout Bureau
- Lina Marican, Regional Managing Director, Mutant Communications
- Bruce Porter, Managing Director, ACN Newswire

What the judges say: https://vimeo.com/showcase/10369525

About Media Saavy Awards

The Media Savvy Awards recognize local business leaders who are good orators and have excellent traditional and new media skills. Convened in 2018 by Hong Bao Media, the awards seek to encourage business leaders, entrepreneurs, and founders to step up in front of the camera in this new hybrid environment. As businesses move forward in a digital world with new media platforms, having a strong media presence and the ability to get your message across to your key stakeholders is crucial for business leaders and entrepreneurs alike. Learn more at https://www.mediasavvyawards.com.

For further information:
Mark Laudi
Convenor, Hong Bao Media Savvy Awards
Tel: +65 9017 3534
mark.laudi@hongbaomedia.com


Topic: Awards
Source: Hong Bao Media
Sectors: Media & Marketing, Daily Finance, Broadcast, Film & Sat
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Hong Bao Media
May 16, 2023 23:00 HKT/SGT
Media Savvy Awards adds Best Sustainability Communications category
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       