

Physical Conference on 14th of July SINGAPORE, July 5, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - In recent years, there has been a significant surge in the adoption of digital transformation solutions by businesses, driven by the recognition of the importance of leveraging new technologies to enhance customer value. Embracing digital transformation not only preserves valuable resources but also unlocks opportunities for generating additional revenue streams. Singapore's outstanding digital transformation journey has garnered widespread acclaim.



One compelling case study showcased at the Digital Transformation Summit in Singapore focuses on the transformation journey of a prominent telecommunications company. This study explores the successful implementation of digital initiatives to improve customer experiences, streamline operations, and fuel business growth. The credit for Singapore's digital transformation success lies in the government's commitment to digitalization, the adoption of tech-powered strategies across various sectors, and a dedicated focus on purpose-driven transformation. The 20th Edition of Digital Transformation is a comprehensive event that brings together over 150+ digital leaders. The event features presentations, panel discussions, real-life use cases, and industry tracks, providing attendees with a holistic understanding of the current market landscape, the latest technological innovations, and effective strategies to navigate the unique challenges of these unprecedented times. Get ready to hear from these distinguished professionals at the Global CX Summit: Justin Ong, APAC CISO & CPO, Panasonic Asia Pacific Pte Ltd.

Director Digital & Technology Asia Pacific Heineken. Miguel Rivera, Customer Engagement & Experience Lead, APMA Novartis Asia Pacific. The event agenda will focus on the following topics: The CDO's Dilemma - Re-imagining the Digital Playing field

Ambient Computing and 5G leading the transition to everything digital

How to Adapt to a Changing Threat Landscape?

AI and Automation – Synergies for creating the Workforce of the Future

Staying Human-centric in a Digital Connected World - CX perspective

The New Normal: Dispelling Myths and Thriving in a Hybrid Workforce

Organizations and the Metaverse: How Collaboration Can Drive Innovation. Who can Attend? The Digital Transformation Summit in Singapore is open to Chief Information Officer, Chief Technology Officers, Chief Information Security Officer, Head of IT Infrastructure, Head of IT Operations, Heads of Information Security and Head of Analytics / AI from a variety of industries, including Government, BFSI & Fintech, Telecom, Education, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Logistics & Supply Chain, Ecommerce & Retail, Packaging, Pharma & Life sciences. About Exito Exito, which means success in Spanish, embodies our commitment to the success of our customers. Each year, we host over 240 virtual and in-person conferences globally, bringing together audiences with world-class thought leaders and C-level executives across industries. Our meticulously crafted agendas, based on extensive research and valuable industry insights, facilitate business, knowledge transfer, deal flow, and impactful messaging for brands. For more information about the Digital Transformation Summit, Singapore, visit: https://digitransformationsummit.com/singapore/ Contact:

Mithun Gopinath

Manager - Projects

Exito Media Concepts

mithun.gopinath@exito-e.com





