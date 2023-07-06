Thursday, 6 July 2023, 13:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: RHTLaw Asia LLP RHTLaw Asia Appoints Sim Sze Kuan as Of Counsel

SINGAPORE, July 6, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Singapore-headquartered regional law firm RHTLaw Asia welcomes Mr Sim Sze Kuan as Of Counsel, effective 6 July 2023 to strengthen the firm's private wealth practice.



Sze Kuan brings with him extensive legal experience spanning over three decades. His professional qualifications include being called to the Bar in England & Wales as a Barrister in 1989, being admitted as an Advocate & Solicitor in Singapore in 1990, obtaining solicitor status in Hong Kong in 1996, and joining the New York Bar in 2004.



With his extensive background in family office, investments, and asset management, Sze Kuan brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise that will enable him to contribute effectively to RHTLaw Asia's private wealth practice. His deep understanding of these areas will allow him to provide strategic advice and guidance to clients seeking to establish family offices in Asia.



Sze Kuan said, "The firm's core multidisciplinary capabilities and client-centric approach provide an ideal platform for me to leverage my deep understanding of the complexities in private wealth management to provide strategic guidance and help clients achieve their goals. I look forward to collaborating with my colleagues to drive the success of RHTLaw Asia across the region."



As an Of Counsel, his addition will strengthen the firm's capabilities in serving high-net-worth individuals and families, enabling the delivery of tailored legal solutions to meet their unique needs.



RHTLaw Asia Managing Partner, Mr Azman Jaafar said, "As we witness the growing trend of Asian capital migrating into Asian financial centres, Sze Kuan is well-positioned to leverage his experience for the benefit of our clients."



About RHTLaw Asia LLP



RHTLaw Asia LLP is a leading regional law firm headquartered in Singapore with a network of offices in over 88 cities across Asia, Oceania, Middle East and Africa through the ASEAN Plus Group (APG) comprising over 2,000 lawyers. We help clients understand the local challenges, navigate regional complexities to deliver the competitive advantage for their businesses in Asia. RHTLaw Asia is a member of the Interlex Group, a global network of leading law firms, and HLB, a global network of independent advisory and accounting firms.



RHTLaw Asia is a member of ONERHT, an integrated network of multidisciplinary professional and specialist services which empowers stakeholders to achieve purposeful growth. For more details, please visit www.rhtlawasia.com





Topic: Press release summary

Source: RHTLaw Asia LLP

Sectors: Daily Finance, Funds & Equities, Legal & Compliance

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

