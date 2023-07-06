Thursday, 6 July 2023, 20:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: CROP.ZONE Christian Kohler Becomes New CCO at crop.zone Marketing Expert joins the executive team at crop.zone - the specialist for herbicide-free weed control.

Aachen, Germany, July 6, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - crop.zone GmbH, a leading agricultural technology company, announced today that Prof. Christian Kohler has been appointed as its new Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). Kohler will provide extensive experience in sales, marketing and business development to further drive crop.zone's international growth, being responsible for all sales and marketing operations at the company.

Prof. Christian Kohler, CCO of crop.zone

Kohler has over 20 years of management experience in international sales, marketing and business development. Having worked as International Senior Director and Management Consultant at large leading OEMs such as CNH Industrial, BMW Group, and Mercedes Benz as well as at leading Tech-Scaleups from Germany, he expanded their businesses on an international level. His great passion for agricultural businesses led him to spend more than 10 years adding value to the industry. At the IE Business School, one of the world's leading Business Schools, he teaches young and senior executives as an associated sales and marketing professor. crop.zone GmbH has been growing rapidly in recent years, with its innovative technology allowing farmers to reduce herbicide use up to 80%. The company has been expanding its operations globally, with customers in Europe, the United States and Asia.



"I am thrilled to be joining crop.zone at this exciting time in the company's growth trajectory. crop.zone's innovative technological solutions are truly outstanding and transformative in the agricultural industry, and I am excited to bring these customer values with the highest business impact to all farmers around the world." Prof. Christian Kohler, CCO of crop.zone



With Kohler on board, crop.zone is poised to continue its expansion and bring its technology to even more farmers around the world. A technology that works like chemistry. But without chemistry.



"I am looking forward to working with the crop.zone team to further drive the company's international growth and continue to bring innovative technology and highest customer value to many farmers," Kohler added.



About crop.zone



Works like a herbicide. But without residues.



crop.zone has become the specialist for herbicide-free desiccation with cross-field knowledge from chemistry, biology, physics, ecology, and agronomy. The professional technology incorporated in our machines enables safe, efficient, and cost-effective crop preparation. Our technologically advanced system achieves premium quality yields while protecting the soil. crop.zone offers the solution for ecological and sustainable agriculture and thus makes its contribution to the future of our planet.



For more information about crop.zone and its innovative technology, visit www.crop.zone.



Contact Information:

Dirk Vandenhirtz

CEO - crop.zone

dirk.vandenhirtz@crop.zone

+1 (919) 251-6320 / +49 2408 598



