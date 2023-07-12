Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, July 12, 2023
Tuesday, 11 July 2023, 13:00 HKT/SGT
Avantor Inaugurates Expanded Singapore Hub

One-Stop Facility with cGMP Manufacturing to Bolster AMEA’s Biopharma Industry

SINGAPORE, July 11, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Avantor, Inc. (NYSE: AVTR), a leading global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the life sciences, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries, today inaugurated its expanded Singapore Hub which includes newly added cGMP manufacturing and a world class quality control laboratory. The hub is a one-stop facility serving the needs of customers across Asia, Middle East, and Africa (AMEA), strengthening the region's innovation and biopharma ecosystems.

Avantor today officially inaugurated its expanded Singapore Manufacturing & Distribution Hub. Standing from left to right: Christophe Couturier (EVP, Asia Middle East Africa, Avantor), Elaine Teo (SVP & Head, Investment Facilitation, Singapore EDB) and Narayana Rao Rapolu (VP, Biopharma, Asia Middle East Africa, Avantor).

Avantor's expanded Singapore Hub to bolster Asia Pacific’s Biopharma ecosystem with enhanced manufacturing and distribution.

Strategically located in Singapore, the hub enables quicker turnaround times and expedites customers' access to raw materials that are essential in AMEA's drug discovery and development whilst upholding stringent quality standards.

"At Avantor, we recognize the growing complexities around customer requirements and regulatory standards across AMEA's biopharma industry," said Christophe Couturier, Executive Vice President, AMEA. "By enhancing our regional capabilities through the launch of our Singapore Manufacturing and Distribution Hub, we tap into our legacy of serving the evolving needs of customers, demonstrating our commitment to advancing life-changing science."

The inauguration ceremony today was officiated by Avantor executives, Christophe Couturier, and Narayana Rao, Vice President, Biopharma – AMEA, and the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB), represented by Elaine Teo, Senior Vice President and Head, Investment Facilitation at EDB.

"Avantor's latest expansion of its Singapore hub enhances the supply of key materials and services required by biopharma manufacturers in Singapore and the region. This strengthens supply chain resilience for businesses and enhances the competitiveness of Singapore's biomedical sciences industry, an integral part of Singapore's manufacturing sector. Avantor's successive investments in Singapore demonstrate confidence in our manufacturing and supply chain capabilities. These expansions are in line with EDB's commitment to work with businesses to deepen their footprint and create new job opportunities in Singapore," said Elaine Teo, Senior Vice President, EDB.

Building onto Avantor's 2022 investment, the integration of the current distribution hub with new manufacturing operations features cGMP suites, quality testing, warehousing of certified products, batch-to-batch traceability and customized palletization capabilities. These state-of-the-art facilities allow the hub to drive innovation and efficiency to address the immediate challenges in AMEA's biopharma industry.

About Avantor

Avantor®, a Fortune 500 company, is a leading global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. Our portfolio is used in virtually every stage of the most important research, development and production activities in the industries we serve. Our global footprint enables us to serve more than 300,000 customer locations and gives us extensive access to research laboratories and scientists in more than 180 countries. We set science in motion to create a better world. For more information, visit avantorsciences.com and find us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

