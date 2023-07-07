Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  Saturday, July 8, 2023
Saturday, 8 July 2023, 08:00 HKT/SGT
Source: Aldrich Resources Berhad / Octowill Trustee
Aldrich Resources Berhad's Strategic Collaboration with 20% Stake in Octowill Trustee Berhad
Enhancing Stakeholder Confidence and Driving Progress in the Financial Services Landscape

KUALA LUMPUR, July 8, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Aldrich Resources Berhad, a listed company on Bursa Malaysia primarily engaged in providing corporate secretarial, share registration service, computerised maintenance management systems and business solutions, is pleased to inform that its' wholly owned subsidiary, Aldrich Capital Sdn Bhd had undertaken a 20% stake in Octowill Trustees Berhad. This strategic collaboration aims to strengthen Octowill's shareholding structure and infuse confidence among stakeholders.

Executive Director of Aldrich Resources Berhad, Mr. James Chan; Managing Director of Octowill
Trustees Berhad, Mr. Jack Leong; CEO of Octowill, Dato' Sharif Bin Mohamed [L-R]

Octowill, a leading name in the financial services industry, is widely recognised for its expertise, professionalism, and commitment to surpass client expectations. Boasting over 30 years of experience in estate administration and wealth management, Octowill is well-positioned to redefine trust management in the financial landscape.

The five-pillar associate framework of Octowill - encompassing Venture Capital Management Company, Experienced Industry Experts, Chartered Financial Analysts (CFA), Legal Professionals, and Associates of Public Listed Companies - significantly boosts Octowill's profile and consolidates its strong market position.

Managing Director of Octowill Trustees Berhad, Mr. Jack Leong said "In the realm of finance and estate management, trust is paramount. Octowill's commitment goes beyond delivering on promises, ensuring that our clients' best interests are diligently served.

"Our newly introduced comprehensive trust solution symbolises this unwavering commitment and testifies to our team's collective dedication, efforts, and expertise."

Octowill's trust solution offers clients an array of benefits, serving as an essential tool for estate planning, providing a flexible, personalised approach to wealth distribution planning, assuring privacy and confidentiality, and offering robust asset protection.

CEO of Octowill, Dato' Sharif Bin Mohamed said, "Our vision is to be the first choice for individuals, families, and organisations seeking comprehensive trust solutions. Beyond providing unparalleled expertise in trust and wealth management, we are committed to supporting our clients' philanthropic endeavours. For us, success is holistic, comprising not only financial gains but also the transformative impact we catalyse in societies."

Executive Director of Aldrich Resources Berhad, Mr. James Chan said, "We are excited to embark into this new venture, as it marks a significant milestone for Aldrich Resources Berhad. The strategic stake in Octowill not only amplifies our investment portfolio but also extends our reach into the ever-evolving financial services landscape. We believe in Octowill's mission and the exceptional value it offers to its clients. With the experience of Octowill's professional team, this strategic collaboration is a testament to our confidence in Octowill's innovative solutions and its future growth trajectory."

This landmark announcement underscores Aldrich's strategic vision and commitment to drive growth and value for its shareholders, reinforcing its belief in Octowill's future potential as a leading provider of trust and wealth management services.

Aldrich Resources Berhad: http://aldrich.my/


