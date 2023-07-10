Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Monday, July 10, 2023
Monday, 10 July 2023, 15:54 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Denso
TD Mobile, in which DENSO and Toyota Tsusho have invested, announcing transfer of cell phone sales and agency business to newly established subsidiary of ranet

KARIYA, JAPAN, July 10, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - DENSO Corporation and Toyota Tsusho Corporation (Toyota Tsusho) today announced that TD Mobile Corporation (TD Mobile), which is a joint venture of DENSO and Toyota Tsusho has concluded a company split agreement with a newly established subsidiary (the new subsidiary) of ranet Co.,Ltd. (ranet) in relation to its cell phone sales and agency business (excluding some sales stores). TD Mobile will transfer the above business to the new subsidiary as a result of the company split.

TD mobile was established in April 2009 through the separation and integration of the mobile phone sales business, which had been operated by subsidiaries of DENSO and Toyota Tsusho. Since its establishment, TD mobile operated carrier stores and provided mobile phone solutions to corporate users by leveraging the strengths of the two companies. However, DENSO and Toyota Tsusho have decided that it is more appropriate to pursue further growth in this business under the equity of other companies that already have a business base.

ranet, which is the parent company of the new subsidiary, is engaged in the mobile phone sales business as a member of the BicCamera Group, which is a major electronics and home appliances store. It operates 116 carrier stores (as of June 30, 2023, including subsidiaries) across Japan and sells mobile communication products at over 200 electronics stores of the group. TD mobile aims to expand the carrier store business and the business for corporate users under the BicCamera Group while leveraging mutual synergies, including the network of stores and the sales foundation.

DENSO and Toyota Tsusho will rapidly reinforce their focus fields and domains and contribute to the further development of the mobility-centered society while continuing to transform the business portfolio and improve profitability.

For more information, visit www.denso.com/global/en/news/newsroom/2023/20230710-g01/.


Topic: Press release summary
Source: Denso
Sectors: Telecoms, 5G, Wireless, Apps
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.
Denso Links

http://www.globaldenso.com/en/

https://www.facebook.com/DENSOCorporation/

https://twitter.com/hashtag/denso?lang=en

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCl8cZy9vYlTcnkVMEInM7XQ

https://ph.linkedin.com/company/denso

Denso
July 10, 2023 16:03 HKT/SGT
DENSO Begins Business Transfer Negotiations for Selected Product Operations
June 27, 2023 16:14 HKT/SGT
DENSO to Begin SOEC Demonstration at Hirose Plant to Produce and Use Green Hydrogen for Manufacturing
May 18, 2023 14:29 HKT/SGT
DENSO Demonstrates New Energy Management System Using a Highly-Efficient SOFC at Nishio Plant
May 10, 2023 16:11 HKT/SGT
DENSO and USJC Announce Mass Production Shipment of Automotive IGBT, Targeting Expanding Electric Vehicle Market
May 9, 2023 15:19 HKT/SGT
DENSO Accepts IEEE Corporate Innovation Award at Ceremony for Developing and Spreading Use of QR Code
Apr 12, 2023 13:32 HKT/SGT
QR Codes Become a Game!? DENSO Launches Free Online Game, 'DENSO QR Code Maze'
Apr 3, 2023 08:38 HKT/SGT
DENSO Develops Its First Inverter Using SiC Power Semiconductors
Mar 27, 2023 18:37 HKT/SGT
DENSO Wins Silver Medal at the 10th International Abilympics
Mar 9, 2023 17:31 HKT/SGT
DENSO and DENSO Fukushima Launch a Demonstration Project to Realize Carbon-neutral Plant Using Hydrogen
Feb 3, 2023 18:24 HKT/SGT
DENSO Announces Third Quarter Financial Results
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       