Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Monday, July 10, 2023
Monday, 10 July 2023, 16:03 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Denso
DENSO Begins Business Transfer Negotiations for Selected Product Operations

KARIYA, JAPAN, July 10, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - DENSO Corporation today announced that it has concluded a memorandum of understanding ("MOU") on starting negotiations for the transfer of selected internal combustion engine parts operations to Niterra Co., Ltd. The two parties reached a decision to sign the MOU during a board of directors meeting on July 10, 2023.

In the process of achieving carbon neutrality, electrification is picking up pace throughout the auto industry. At the same time, the auto industry is working to further evolve internal combustion engines, taking into account differences in energy situations and fuels used in each region and country. Under these circumstances, the automotive parts industry is expected to work to develop products for electric vehicles, while at the same time maintaining the competitiveness of the industry as a whole through various means including promoting business integration for products for internal combustion whose market is expected to shrink in the future. We will continue to meet the needs and expectations of our customers around the world and also we are expected to contribute to the realization of carbon neutrality.

In view of all these factors, DENSO has concluded MOU to transfer business operations for its Spark Plug and Exhaust Gas Sensor products (Oxygen Sensor and Air-Fuel Ratio Sensor) to Niterra Co., Ltd.

Niterra Co., Ltd. boasts some of the world's leading technologies in its field, and by transferring operations related to these core internal-combustion-engine products to them, DENSO aims to enhance the product appeal of internal combustion engines parts by combing technologies and manufacturing capabilities. In addition, DENSO will accelerate the development of products for electric vehicles in preparation for the full-scale of electrification, and will also work on the development of energy management systems which will become increasingly important for electric vehicles. Through these efforts, DENSO will be able to offer products that are appealing to customers in terms of both performance and price in the entire automotive market, including internal combustion engines and electric vehicles, and contribute to the early realization of a carbon-neutral society.

Overview of the MOU:

DENSO and Niterra Co., Ltd. will begin deliberations aimed at a business transfer of domestic and international development, manufacturing, and sales functions for Spark Plug and Exhaust Gas Sensor products (Oxygen Sensor and Air-Fuel Ratio Sensor), which are part of DENSO's internal combustion engines parts, to Niterra Co., Ltd.

Based on this MOU, both parties will proceed with discussions and negotiations toward finalizing the business transfer contract. The transfer will take place only after official approval has been obtained from competition law authorities in all countries and regions concerned, and after fulfilling all other requirements.


Topic: Press release summary
Source: Denso
Sectors: Automotive
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.
Denso Links

http://www.globaldenso.com/en/

https://www.facebook.com/DENSOCorporation/

https://twitter.com/hashtag/denso?lang=en

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCl8cZy9vYlTcnkVMEInM7XQ

https://ph.linkedin.com/company/denso

Denso
July 10, 2023 15:54 HKT/SGT
TD Mobile, in which DENSO and Toyota Tsusho have invested, announcing transfer of cell phone sales and agency business to newly established subsidiary of ranet
June 27, 2023 16:14 HKT/SGT
DENSO to Begin SOEC Demonstration at Hirose Plant to Produce and Use Green Hydrogen for Manufacturing
May 18, 2023 14:29 HKT/SGT
DENSO Demonstrates New Energy Management System Using a Highly-Efficient SOFC at Nishio Plant
May 10, 2023 16:11 HKT/SGT
DENSO and USJC Announce Mass Production Shipment of Automotive IGBT, Targeting Expanding Electric Vehicle Market
May 9, 2023 15:19 HKT/SGT
DENSO Accepts IEEE Corporate Innovation Award at Ceremony for Developing and Spreading Use of QR Code
Apr 12, 2023 13:32 HKT/SGT
QR Codes Become a Game!? DENSO Launches Free Online Game, 'DENSO QR Code Maze'
Apr 3, 2023 08:38 HKT/SGT
DENSO Develops Its First Inverter Using SiC Power Semiconductors
Mar 27, 2023 18:37 HKT/SGT
DENSO Wins Silver Medal at the 10th International Abilympics
Mar 9, 2023 17:31 HKT/SGT
DENSO and DENSO Fukushima Launch a Demonstration Project to Realize Carbon-neutral Plant Using Hydrogen
Feb 3, 2023 18:24 HKT/SGT
DENSO Announces Third Quarter Financial Results
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       