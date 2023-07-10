Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Monday, July 10, 2023
Monday, 10 July 2023, 16:58 HKT/SGT
Source: Hitachi, Ltd.
Hitachi Rail awarded new contract to maintain TransPennine Express Nova 1
- Hitachi Rail's has been awarded an eight year contract to maintain the TransPennine Express 19 'Nova 1' intercity trains
- Continuing the maintenance programme till 2031 will help maintain impressive levels of train availability for Nova 1 passengers
- The contract will support high-skilled northern jobs and UK supply chain investment

LONDON, July 10, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - TransPennine Trains Limited and Angel Trains has awarded Hitachi Rail an eight year contract to continue maintenance of 19 intercity Class 802 trains.


The Hitachi built "Nova 1" fleet has proved very successful since its introduction in 2019, providing an extra 161 seats per train on TransPennine Express journeys between Liverpool, Manchester, Newcastle and Edinburgh.

Hitachi has been rewarded for its impressive maintenance and reliability, with the Nova 1 fleet currently 70% more reliable than the industry average.

The contract, which is worth GBP240 million, will help maintain over 550 jobs in depots across the North of England and Scotland, while also contributing to Hitachi Rail's GBP460 million gross value add that comes from UK maintenance business.

Jim Brewin, Chief Director UK & Ireland at Hitachi Rail said:
"This contract is recognition of Hitachi Rail's incredible maintenance team, and positive collaboration between TransPennine Express, Angel Trains and Hitachi Rail. We will continue to invest and work tirelessly so the Nova 1 fleet goes from strength to strength."

Paul Staples, Fleet, Safety and Service Delivery Director for TransPennine Express, said: "We have had a long and productive relationship with Hitachi and we are delighted to continue working together with the award of this eight-year contract extension. We rely on Hitachi as a strategic partner to help us put customers at the heart of everything that we do and ensure that our Nova 1 trains offer the best journey experience when people choose to travel with us."

Notes to Editors
- Nova 1 MTIN MAA is 25,589. Industry average MTIN MAA is 17,941
- The fleet has accumulated over 7.5 million miles
- Independent economic analysis from Steer Economic Development concluded that Hitachi Rail's Service and Maintenance delivers an annual GBP462 million Gross Value Add (GVA) for the UK economy.
- More information about how Hitachi Rail's maintenance achieves record levels of UK fleet reliability can be viewed here
- The maintenance contract has been awarded by Transpennine Trains Limited.

About Hitachi Rail

Hitachi Rail is connecting the future of mobility - helping every passenger, customer and community enjoy the benefits of more seamless, sustainable journeys. The company's pioneering technology enables more than 18bn passenger journeys every year and helps to safely transport millions of tonnes of freight.

As a trusted partner to operators around the world, Hitachi Rail delivers every part of the railway, from manufacturing and maintaining high speed bullet trains to digital signalling infrastructure and more.

Hitachi Rail is delivering value for its customers through Digital Transformation. The company's new Smart Mobility and Digital Asset Management solutions are cutting costs, carbon and congestion, while offering more choice and convenience to passengers than ever before.

Hitachi Rail is becoming a climate change innovator by innovating greener products with its customers - such as battery trains, and through its commitment to reduce its own CO2 emissions to net zero by 2030.

Hitachi Rail's reach is global, but its business is local - with success built on investing in the people and communities that it serves. With over 14,000 employees in 38 countries, the company is growing and looking to recruit diverse talent now.

Find out about more by visiting hitachirail.com or hitachirail.com/careers/.


Hitachi, Ltd.
