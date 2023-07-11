

Ho Chi Minh City, July 11, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - The Future Energy Show Vietnam & The Solar Show Vietnam, the largest energy events in Vietnam, returns to Ho Chi Minh City once again this week. This year’s event is especially significant given it will be the first event taking place following Vietnam’s recent significant energy policy announcements. Over 4,500 solar and renewable energy experts have already signed up to attend, and the number is rising every day as excitement builds to explore the latest innovative energy solutions, make new connections with industry leaders and strategise for Vietnam’s energy future. “The timing couldn’t be better for this week’s 2023 edition of The Future Energy Show Vietnam & Solar Show Vietnam,” said Paul Clark, Managing Director, Terrapinn Pte Ltd. “There is so much opportunity in Vietnam, but of course there are also challenges as interested parties navigate the new policy announcements and the reality of doing business on the ground in Vietnam – this is precisely why events like this are so important in moving the needle. Together, we can create a bright energy future for Vietnam”. The Future Energy Show Vietnam & Solar Show Vietnam’s free-to-attend exhibition will convene 120+ exhibitors, offering attendees the chance to evaluate solutions from leading energy players such as TW Solar, Growatt, Jinko, Longi, Solis, Xiamen Huge Energy, SolaX Power, Sungrow, and many more. In addition to walking the show floor and browsing the hundreds of products on offer, the show will also offer two free-to-attend tracks of content exploring Vietnam’s energy future. Confirmed senior speakers include: Phat Nguyen , Managing Director, SP Group Việt Nam

Tuan Chung, CEO, Copper Mountain Energy

Jessica Nga Tran , Country Manager, Clime Capital

Nishant Kumar, Managing Director Asia , GuarantCo

Megan Lawson , Country Manager, ERM

Saowalak Maliwan , Vice President- Investment and Regulatory, Super Energy Corporation

Ngoc Tran , Deputy CEO, Deloitte Vietnam

Jun Yee Chew , Head of Asia Renewable Energy Research, Rystad Energy

Shuvendu Bose , Consultant, World Bank

Rang Truong , CEO, Saigon Electric Com

Tieu Thanh Long, Country Manager, Fourth Partner Energy Vietnam LLC

Nguyen Ngoc Phuc Dang , Legal Specialist, EVN PECC3

Tien Luu, CEO, Solar Electric Vietnam

Stefan Robertsson , Partner, The Lantau Group

Murthy R Nuni, Managing Director, Marshal Global Renewable Power

Picharn Vichakul , Assistant Vice President, Power Business, Ratch Group

Bui Van Tien , Chairman and CEO, V ATEC

Phuong Nguyen , Deputy General Director, EDPR Vietnam

Markus Bissel , Head of Component Energy Efficiency, GIZ

Tran Huynh Ngoc , Deputy Director, TR&D Center, EVN PECC2

Yash Shah , Senior Vice President, Global Structured Finance, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp

Nguyen Tuan Phat , Legal Manager, Asia Clean Capital Vietnam

Tran Thi Phuong Thao , Country Director, New Energy Nexus Vietnam And more… For more information, please visit www.terrapinn.com/joinfreefutureenergyvn About The Future Energy Show Vietnam 2023 & The Solar Show Vietnam 2023 The Future Energy Show Vietnam & The Solar Show Vietnam will take place at SKY EXPO Vietnam, Quang Trung Software City, No.2 street, Tan Hung Thuan, District 12, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam on 12-13 July 2023. The event has been running since 2017 and the 2023 edition will be the biggest yet. About Terrapinn Terrapinn has been sparking ideas, innovations and relationships that transform business for over 30 years. Using our global footprint, we bring innovators, disrupters and change agents together, discussing and demonstrating the technology, strategies and personalities that are changing the way the world does business. Whether you’re looking to make new connections, introduce product or inspire change in your industry, we invite you to join us as agitators of change. Terrapinn – spark something. Press attendance is complimentary. Enquiries should be directed to:

Danelle Filipinas

Marketing Manager

Terrapinn Ltd

Danelle.filipinas@terrapinn.com





Topic: Press release summary

Source: Terrapinn Holdings Ltd.

Sectors: Trade Shows, Alternative Energy

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

