Source: RHTLaw Asia LLP RHTLaw Asia Expands Debt Recovery Expertise with New Partner Addition Mr Vernon Voon brings experience in debt recovery and broadens RHTLaw Asia's litigation capabilities.

SINGAPORE, July 11, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - RHTLaw Asia, a regional law firm headquartered in Singapore, has appointed Mr Vernon Voon as Partner to oversee the firm's debt recovery portfolio.



Vernon brings extensive experience and expertise in assisting clients with debt recovery litigation and management. Since 2004, he has honed his skills in this specialised field, successfully handling a wide range of cases involving the recovery of unsecured and secured debts and the resolution of complex payment issues related to debentures, bonds, and other financial facilities.



"With a deep understanding of the complexities involved in debt recovery, I am committed to delivering effective solutions to our clients in their pursuit of debt resolution and recovery. I am excited to collaborate with the talented team at RHTLaw Asia and contribute to the firm's continued success," said Vernon.



Vernon's comprehensive legal background includes appearances before Singapore International Commercial Court, a Singapore High Court division renowned for handling transnational commercial disputes. He has valuable experience in general litigation, advising clients and arguing cases before respected entities like the Strata Titles Board, State Courts, and High Court. He has also aided in cases brought before the Court of Appeal.



RHTLaw Asia Managing Partner, Mr Azman Jaafar, said, "We are very familiar with Vernon, and we are excited to have Vernon back as a Partner leading the debt recovery practice. Vernon will be a valuable asset to our firm's multidisciplinary approach to practice."



About RHTLaw Asia LLP



RHTLaw Asia LLP is a leading regional law firm headquartered in Singapore with a network of offices in over 88 cities across Asia, Oceania, the Middle East and Africa through the ASEAN Plus Group (APG) comprising over 2,000 lawyers. We help clients understand the local challenges, and navigate regional complexities to deliver the competitive advantage for their businesses in Asia. RHTLaw Asia is a member of the Interlex Group, a global network of leading law firms, and HLB, a global network of independent advisory and accounting firms.



RHTLaw Asia is a member of ONERHT, an integrated network of multidisciplinary professional and specialist services which empowers stakeholders to achieve purposeful growth. For more details, please visit www.rhtlawasia.com



