MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. and MUMBAI, India, July 11, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - CleverTap, the all-in-one engagement platform, today announced the appointment of Sidharth Pisharoti as the new Chief Revenue Officer. In his new role, Sidharth will be responsible for driving CleverTap's growth across India, META, and Asia Pacific regions, as well as designing and executing the company's go-to-market strategy.

Sidharth brings a wealth of experience in the technology and software industries, with a strong focus on revenue generation and driving sales. In his career spanning 2 decades, Sidharth has a proven track record of leading sales teams across Asia Pacific, Europe, and LATAM regions. His expertise in business development equips him to accelerate the next phase of CleverTap's growth journey within these regions.



Sidharth Malik, CEO, CleverTap said, "I am thrilled to announce the appointment of Sidharth as our new Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) for the India, META, and APAC regions. His addition will help accelerate our growth and strengthen our presence in these crucial markets. Thanks to the varied demands of a diverse customer base, these regions drive our MarTech innovation even further. Sidharth's expertise in driving sales and revenue will help us achieve unprecedented levels of growth while delivering localized solutions that meet the distinct needs of the market."



Sidharth Pisharoti, CRO, CleverTap said, "I am ecstatic about joining CleverTap. It's an incredible opportunity to be part of a company scaling at such an exponential pace within the customer engagement domain. CleverTap's commitment to maximizing a brand's customer lifetime value aligns perfectly with my personal drive to deliver unparalleled growth and innovation for clients. I am confident that together, we will empower businesses to forge stronger connections with their customers, drive growth and foster long-term success."



CleverTap is the all-in-one customer engagement platform that helps brands personalize and optimize all consumer touch points to improve user engagement, retention, and lifetime value. It's the only solution built to address the needs of retention and growth teams, with audience analytics, deep-segmentation, multi-channel engagement, product recommendations, and automation in one unified product.



The platform is powered by TesseractDB(TM) - the world's first purpose-built database for customer engagement, offering both speed and economies of scale.



CleverTap is trusted by 2000 customers, including Electronic Arts, TiltingPoint, Gamebasics, Big Fish, MobilityWare, TED, English Premier League, TD Bank, Carousell, AirAsia, Papa John's, and Tesco.



Backed by leading investors such as Peak XV Partners, Tiger Global, Accel, and CDPQ the company is headquartered in Mountain View, California, with presence in San Francisco, New York, Sao Paulo, Bogota, London, Amsterdam, Sofia, Dubai, Mumbai, Singapore, and Jakarta. For more information, visit clevertap.com or follow on LinkedIn and Twitter.



