Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, July 12, 2023
Tuesday, 11 July 2023, 13:53 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Mitsubishi Motors
All-New Triton to Adopt Newly Developed Ladder Frame, Chassis and Engine
Achieving Safe, Secure and Comfortable Driving for Any Weather or Road Conditions

TOKYO, July 11, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (hereafter, Mitsubishi Motors) will use a newly developed ladder frame, chassis and clean diesel engine in the all-new Triton(1) one-ton pickup truck to achieve safe, secure and comfortable driving for any weather or road conditions. A video of the all-new Triton undergoing development including road testing is released on a special website.



The launch of the all-new Triton, scheduled for Wednesday, July 26, at 10am local time in Bangkok, Thailand (12pm JST), will be livestreamed on the special website.

Special website for the all-new Triton: www.mitsubishi-motors.com/en/products/triton

The all-new Triton engineering teaser: https://youtu.be/4F36k-RC5Sc

The all-new Triton is a one-ton pickup truck that condenses the essence of Mitsubishi Motors to provide safe, secure and comfortable driving for various weather and road conditions around the world. The newly developed ladder frame and newly designed double wishbone front suspension and leaf spring rear suspension provide both excellent driving performance and good ride comfort at a high level. The newly developed clean diesel turbo engine has improved environmental performance by significantly reducing friction loss, while achieving higher output.

"Having the full model change of all-new Triton for the first time in about nine years, we have newly developed the engine, suspension, interior and exterior, which has resulted in significant improvements in driving performance, comfort and safety," said Yoshiki Masuda, chief product specialist, Mitsubishi Motors. "In addition, we have interviewed various customers about their usages and needs, and have repeatedly conducted development tests to meet the demands of a vehicle that works in a harsh environment. We are confident that this model will satisfy all customers around the world, from leisure use to commercial use. Please look forward to the unveiling of the all-new Triton."

(1) Sold as L200 in some markets.

About Mitsubishi Motors

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (TSE:7211) a member of the Alliance with Renault and Nissan, is a global automobile company based in Tokyo, Japan, which has about 30,000 employees and a global footprint with production facilities around the world. Mitsubishi Motors has a competitive edge in SUVs, pickup trucks and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, and appeals to ambitious drivers willing to challenge convention and embrace innovation. Since the production of our first vehicle more than a century ago, Mitsubishi Motors has been a leader in electrification launched the i-MiEV the world's first mass-produced electric vehicle in 2009, followed by the Outlander PHEV the world's first plug-in hybrid electric SUV in 2013.

For more information on Mitsubishi Motors, please visit the company's website at www.mitsubishi-motors.com/en/.


Topic: Press release summary
Source: Mitsubishi Motors
Sectors: Automotive
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.
Mitsubishi Motors Links

http://www.mitsubishi-motors.com/en/index.html

https://www.facebook.com/MitsubishiMotors.en

https://twitter.com/mitsucars?lang=en

https://www.youtube.com/user/MitsubishiMotorsAd

https://ph.linkedin.com/company/mitsubishi-motors

Mitsubishi Motors
July 3, 2023 12:28 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Motors to Premiere an All-New Compact SUV at GAIKINDO Indonesia International Auto Show
June 23, 2023 13:04 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Motors Added to FTSE4Good Index Series, FTSE Blossom Japan Index and FTSE Blossom Japan Sector Relative Index for Consecutive Years
June 21, 2023 08:07 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Motors to Reveal the All-New Triton in Thailand on July 26
June 9, 2023 19:28 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Motors Premieres the All-New Colt for the European Market
May 31, 2023 18:11 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Motors to Unveil an All-New Compact SUV in Indonesia in August - Equipped with a New Automotive Sound System as a Collaboration with Yamaha
May 31, 2023 10:56 HKT/SGT
Nissan, Mitsubishi Motors, and NMKV mark production of 50,000th fully electric minivehicle
Apr 6, 2023 17:08 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Motors to Launch the New Delica Mini in May
Mar 21, 2023 14:00 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi XRT Concept to Debut at Bangkok International Motor Show 2023
Mar 10, 2023 15:12 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Motors Announces Mid-term Business Plan, Challenge 2025, to Further Growth & the Next Generation
Mar 6, 2023 15:55 HKT/SGT
Two Indonesian Elementary Schools Built with Support of Mitsubishi Motors Hold Opening Ceremonies
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       