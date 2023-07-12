Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, July 13, 2023
Wednesday, 12 July 2023, 19:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: ASEAN Foreign Ministers Meeting
Indonesia urges ASEAN to preserve nuclear-weapon-free zone, not abandon human rights issues
Indonesia reaffirms its readiness to cooperate in reaching significant human rights promotion and protection efforts

JAKARTA, July 12, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Indonesia has urged ASEAN member states to preserve the Southeast Asia Region as a nuclear-weapon-free zone and not abandon human rights issues, and reaffirms its readiness to cooperate in reaching significant human rights promotion and protection efforts.


"We will continue the communication with each other, but I emphasize that we have a very strong political will to maintain Southeast Asia as a nuclear-free region," Indonesian Foreign Affairs Minister Retno Marsudi said during the sidelines of the 56th ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting (AMM) in Jakarta on Tuesday.

Marsudi has led the Commission of the Southeast Asia Nuclear-Weapon-Free Zone (SEANWFZ) meeting. The SEANWFZ had contributed to the collective efforts in maintaining the region's peace and stability through global disarmament and non-proliferation regime.

However, Indonesia regretted that none of the nuclear weapon states had signed the protocol to the SEANWFZ Treaty, which was inked by ASEAN member states 25 years ago. The protocol was formulated to invite the five nuclear powers -- China, Russia, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States -- to join the efforts to realize Southeast Asia as a region free of nuclear weapons.

During the SEANWFZ meeting, the Commission plans to task negotiators to examine the treaty body due to some objections to some sentences. Thus, the ASEAN member states must cooperate to achieve the region's peace and stability without nuclear weapons. "We must come as a united front before the nuclear weapon states. (It is) only then we can forge a clearer path toward a region free of nuclear weapons," Marsudi said.

Additionally, during the 56th ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting (AMM) with representatives of the ASEAN Intergovernmental Commission on Human Rights (AICHR), Indonesia stated that differences between ASEAN member countries should not become an excuse for abandoning Southeast Asia's human rights issues.

The Indonesian foreign minister noted that dialogue on human rights should be conducted regularly. "We are, therefore, aiming for a Leaders' Declaration on the ASEAN Human Rights Dialogue," Marsudi said. ASEAN could set an example of its values in prioritizing constructive engagements amid global crises and rivalries that worsen human rights.

The AICHR should continue to work beyond capacity-building activities and results in impactful homegrown initiatives, as well as continue to promote human rights values in accordance with the regional context and voice the promotion and protection of human rights that are constructive, objective, and proportional in the three pillars of the ASEAN Community.

Indonesia reaffirms its readiness to cooperate in reaching significant human rights promotion and protection efforts.

The series of ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting (AMM) events are being held in Jakarta from July 10 to July 14, 2023. The events comprise 18 meetings, including the Southeast Asia Nuclear-Weapon-Free Zone (SEANWFZ) meeting, the ASEAN Intergovernmental Commission on Human Rights (AICHR) meeting, the AMM plenary session, and a retreat session, as well as meetings with ASEAN's dialogue partners.

Yashinta Difa, Raka Adji, Editor: Azis Kurmala (c) ANTARA 2023

Image: [L-R] Minister of Foreign Affairs of Malaysia Zambry Abdul Kadir, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Philippines Enrique Manalo, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Singapore Vivian Balakrishnan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Thailand Don Pramudwinai, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Vietnam Bui Thanh Son, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Indonesia Retno Marsudi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Laos Saleumxay Kommasith, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Brunei Darussalam Erywan Pehin Yusof, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Cambodia Prak Sokhonn, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Timor Leste Bendito dos Santos Freitas, and the General Secretary of ASEAN Kao Kim Hourn take a group picture before the Meeting of the Commission of the Southeast Asia Nuclear-Weapon-Free Zone (SEANWFZ) in Jakarta, Tuesday (11/7/2023). (ANTARA FOTO/Indrianto Eko Suwarso/YU/cfo) (https://photos.acnnewswire.com/20230712.ASEAN.jpg)


Topic: Press release summary
Source: ASEAN Foreign Ministers Meeting
Sectors: ASEAN
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
HFR, Inc. Supplies Japanese Railway With my5G, Private 5G Network Solution and AI Technology, to Enhance Railway Safety  
July 12, 2023 21:56 HKT/SGT
Tickz Launches Social Trading and Expands Trading Asset List  
July 12, 2023 21:28 HKT/SGT
ARC Technologies Seeks Buyer for Rights to Patented Biogas Upgrading Designs  
July 12, 2023 21:00 HKT/SGT
BLUETTI to Showcase Innovative Power Solutions at Energy Next 2023, Australia  
July 12, 2023 20:30 HKT/SGT
Indonesia urges ASEAN to preserve nuclear-weapon-free zone, not abandon human rights issues  
July 12, 2023 19:00 HKT/SGT
Ascendiant Capital Markets: Initiation of Research Coverage for Society Pass Inc (Nasdaq: SOPA) - US$ Billion Market Potential Due to Fast Growing Online Platform in Attractive Southeast Asia Markets  
July 12, 2023 18:00 HKT/SGT
Steppe Gold Signs Binding Term Sheet for US$150 Million to Fully Fund the Phase 2 Expansion at the ATO Gold Mine  
July 12, 2023 17:15 HKT/SGT
Port of Newcastle and MHI Announce Clean Energy Partnerships Enabling Port of The Future in Newcastle  
Wednesday, July 12, 2023 4:58:00 PM
Over 4,500 Leaders Already Registered for Vietnam's Largest Solar & Renewable Energy Event In Ho Chi Minh City This Week  
July 12, 2023 16:52 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Holds Christening and Launch Ceremony in Shimonoseki for LNG Bunkering Vessel KEYS Azalea  
Wednesday, July 12, 2023 4:44:00 PM
More Press release >>
 Events:
Power Purchase Agreement
11  -  18   July
Virtual
Retail and E-commerce Summit Asia
12  -  13   July
Manila, Philippines
18th Information Security Summit Asia
20   July
Indonesia
BYTES 2023 - Big Data Analytics & AI Summit
25  -  26   July
Singapore
2023 CyberSec Indonesia Conference
26  -  27   July
Jakarta, Indonesia
Incorporating Safe Health Design Framework in The Design of Operating Theatres
27   July
Virtual
Mastering Clean Ammonia
2   August
Virtual
Renewable Energy Power Purchase Agreements
2   August
Virtual
Fintech Revolution Summit – Egypt
2  -  3   August
Cairo, Egypt
World AI Show
2  -  3   August
Singapore
World Blockchain Summit
2  -  3   August
Singapore
ESCON 2023
3  -  5   August
Singapore
T4 Banking Philippines
17   August
The Hilton Manila Hotel, Manila, Philippines
SETA and Solar+Storage Asia (SSA)
17  -  18   August
Bangkok, Thailand
Franchising & Licensing Asia (FLAsia)
17  -  19   August
Sands Expo & Convention Centre, Singapore
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)
21  -  24   August
Virtual
Mastering Wind Power
22  -  23   August
Virtual
Asia EV Conference
24   August
Bangkok, Thailand
2nd Solar&Energy Storage Future Asia 2023
29   August
Bangkok, Thailand
Solar & Energy Storage Future ASIA 2023
29   August
Bangkok，Thailand
Dispatchable & Flexible Solar Power
1   September
Virtual
Hospital Management Asia 2023
5  -  6   September
Kuala Lumpur,Malaysia
Renewable Energy Project Finance & Financial Modelling
11   September
Virtual
LNG: Supply, Demand, Pricing and Trading
12   September
Virtual
transport logistic & air cargo Southeast Asia 2023
13  -  15   September
Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre, Singapore
4th Solar＆Energy Storage Future Spain 2023
14   September
Madrid, Spain
Data Architecture Singapore
19   September
Singapore
Connected Britain
20  -  21   September
London, UK
InsurTech Leaders Summit
20  -  21   September
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
2023 EV Tech Asia Singapore Conference + Exhibition
21  -  22   September
Singapore
Spikes Asia 2019
25  -  27   September
Singapore
The CXNext Phil Summit 2023
26   September
Manila, Philippines
CTS 2023
26  -  27   September
London, UK
London Climate Technology Show
26  -  27   September
London
HR Tech Festival 2020
29  -  30   September
Suntec, Singapore
Tech Summit 23 Expo Lahore
29  September -  1   October
Pakistan
Offshore Wind
2   October
Virtual
Africa Water Forum
2  -  3   October
Morocco
3rd Annual Modernscapes MENA 2023
3  -  4   October
Dubai, UAE
Asia LegalTech Leaders Summit
4  -  5   October
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Modern DevOps Melbourne
9   October
Melbourne, Australia
AI Asia Expo - Philippines 2023
10  -  11   October
Manila, Philippines
2nd Solar＆Energy Storage Future Malaysia 2023
11   October
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Big Data & AI World
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Cloud Expo Asia
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Cyber Security World
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Data Centre World Asia
11  -  12   October
Singapore
eCommerce Expo Asia
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Power Purchase Agreement
11  -  19   October
Virtual
The MarTech Summit Bangkok
18  -  19   October
Bangkok, Thailand
Industrial Transformation Asia-Pacific 2023
18  -  20   October
Singapore
Mastering Solar Power
23   October
Virtual
2nd Annual Women Leaders Summit MENA 2023
24  -  25   October
Dubai, UAE
Blockchain Life 2023
24  -  25   October
Dubai
META Cinema Forum
24  -  25   October
Dubai, UAE
The MarTech Summit Roundtable Singapore
25   October
Singapore
3rd Annual Islamic FinTech Leaders Summit
25  -  26   October
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
InfoComm India 2023
25  -  27   October
Mumbai, India
Chief Customer Experience Officer Summit
26   October
Singapore
Chief Transformation Officer Summit Singapore
26   October
Singapore
Agri Food Tech Expo Asia 2023
31  October -  2   November
Singapore
transport logistic Southeast Asia
1  -  3   November
Singapore
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)
6  -  9   November
Virtual
The MarTech Summit London
16  -  17   November
London
ASEAN CLEAN ENERGY WEEK 2023
21  -  22   November
Manila, Philippines
Total Telecom Congress
21  -  22   November
The RAI, Amsterdam
ASEAN Ceramics
28  -  30   November
Vietnam
London EV Show 2023
28  -  30   November
London
26TH INTERNATIONAL CYBERSECURITY CONFERENCE
28  November -  1   December
Dubai, UAE
Hospital @ Home Asia 2023
29  -  30   November
Singapore
Glasstech Asia
29  November -  1   December
Bangkok, Thailand
InfoComm Asia 2024
17  -  19   July
Bangkok, Thailand
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       