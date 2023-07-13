Thursday, 13 July 2023, 07:55 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: CIPHER-CORE, Inc CIPHER-CORE, INC., Introduced in Bangladesh

AUSTIN, TX, July 13, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Mr. Takatoshi Nakamura CEO, Pres. and Mr. Motoyuki Odachi, COO, Dir. of CIPHER-CORE, Inc., Colorado, USA publicly held company (OTC PINK:CFCI) visited Dhaka, capital of People's Republic of Bangladesh 6/12/2023-6/17/2023 to discuss using CIPHER-CORE, Inc. internationally patented technology "complete cypher" for Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) with the officials of Bank of Bangladesh.



"Daily Business Eye" one of the most influential daily papers in Bangladesh reported 6/18/2023 that a two-member delegation of Japan's company "Cipher-Core co. Ltd" 100% subsidiary of CIHER-CORE, Inc. USA is now visiting Bangladesh to meet with several officials including Bangladesh Bank (BB), Ministry of Finance and others.



During the discussions, many questions were related to the one and only technology related to "complete cypher" which is not using the ledger system in various financial fields but instead using "complete cypher" that protects even quantum computer attacks. They have made an offer to Bangladesh Bank to introduce the CBDC using their technology. The discussions shall be continued further when visiting Dhaka again 7/28/2023 - 8/01/2023.



During the visit, Mr. Nakamura and Mr. Odachi visited the Japanese Embassy in Bangladesh. Mr. Odachi reported to Ambassador Kiminori Iwama the purpose of their visit to Bangladesh. Mr. Iwama introduced Mr. Tomohide Ichiguchi, the Representative of the Bangladesh office of, Japan International Cooperation Agency (JAICA) to Mr. T. Nakamura and Mr. M. Odachi. JAICA is the agency in charge of administering Japan's Official Development Aid (ODA).



Mr. Odachi, COO of the company, a former deputy minister of finance of Japan, wants to get JICA's financial assistance to Bangladesh on this "complete cypher" project for CBDC for the costs being incurred during the development stage as technical cooperation is one of JICA's three major areas of development assistance, the others being grants and yen loans.



