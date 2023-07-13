Thursday, 13 July 2023, 10:21 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Receives Order for 12 Units of LNG Fuel Gas Supply System (FGSS) For LNG-fueled Vessels to Be Built by Imabari Shipbuilding Group, Including Car Carriers and also Bulk Carriers



- Order for high-pressure systems for 9 car carriers and 3 bulk carriers that will use LNG as its main fuel.

- FGSS units to contribute to decarbonization of the marine environment, with consecutive delivery scheduled from spring 2024.

TOKYO, July 13, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Co., Ltd., a Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group company based in Yokohama, has received orders from Imabari Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. for 12 units of its Fuel Gas Supply System (FGSS)(1), a liquefied natural gas (LNG) fuel gas supply system for high-pressure dual-fuel marine engines. The equipment for 9 LNG-fueled car carriers and 3 LNG-fueled bulk carriers to be built by Imabari Shipbuilding Group will be continuously delivered from spring 2024.

LNG fuel tank

The FGSS ordered by Imabari Shipbuilding feature an optimized cargo space layout utilizing a modular design for exceptional space-saving and maintenance access, shortened construction schedule at shipyards, and a proprietary control system that can be customized according to customer needs, contributing to both excellent operability and safety. Mitsubishi Shipbuilding previously received the first order for FGSS for LNG-fueled car carriers from Imabari Group in 2021(2), and this is the first order for FGSS for LNG-fueled bulk carriers. With those new orders, Mitsubishi Shipbuilding will supply a total 18 units (15 car carriers and 3 bulk carriers) to Imabari Shipbuilding, including 2 units already delivered.



In addition, for the LNG-fueled car carriers to be equipped with FGSS module which were ordered this time, Imabari Shipbuilding will install LNG fuel tanks currently being manufactured at its Nishi-Tadotsu Division where Mitsubishi Shipbuilding is also providing technical support for the manufacturing of those LNG fuel tanks.



Mitsubishi Shipbuilding, as part of MHI Group's strategic initiatives for energy transition, will provide FGSS units to a broad range of customers involved in the construction of LNG-fueled vessels, enhancing the added value and competitiveness of ships. Further, by helping to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions through the widespread adoption of LNG-fueled vessels, Mitsubishi Shipbuilding, as a maritime system integrator, aims to further the decarbonization of the marine industry, support the realization of a carbon neutral world, and reduce environmental impacts on a global scale.



(1) See the following pamphlet for details on Mitsubishi Shipbuilding's FGSS:

www.mhi.com/group/mhimsb/FGSSE.pdf

(2) See the following press release for details on the 2021 order from Imabari Shipbuilding for FGSS units for six LNG-fueled car carriers:

www.mhi.com/news/211224.html



About MHI Group



Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world's leading industrial groups, spanning energy, smart infrastructure, industrial machinery, aerospace and defense. MHI Group combines cutting-edge technology with deep experience to deliver innovative, integrated solutions that help to realize a carbon neutral world, improve the quality of life and ensure a safer world. For more information, please visit www.mhi.com or follow our insights and stories on spectra.mhi.com.





Topic: Press release summary

Source: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Sectors: Oil & Gas

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

