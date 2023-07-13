Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  Thursday, July 13, 2023
Thursday, 13 July 2023, 15:33 HKT/SGT
Source: W Capital Markets
Chinese Calligraphy Exhibition featuring the works of the late Mr. Lee Leng Chong to open on 14 July 2023 at ION Art gallery

  • 100 Chinese calligraphy art pieces will be on sale, with part of the proceeds donated to the Community Chest
  • With a passion for Chinese cultural arts, Mr. Lee was an award-winning calligrapher that represented Singapore in multiple international Chinese calligraphy cultural exchanges
  • The official opening ceremony on 15 July 2023 will be graced by Guest-of-Honour Mr. Edwin Tong, Minister for Culture, Community and Youth & Second Minister for Law

SINGAPORE, July 13, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Chinese Calligraphy Exhibition: Tribute to the late Mr. Lee Leng Chong. As a tribute to the late Mr. Lee Leng Chong, a Chinese Calligraphy exhibition will be held at ION Art gallery, Level 4, ION Orchard. There will be 100 Chinese calligraphy art pieces on exhibit. A compilation of the Chinese calligraphy pieces on exhibit will also be launched during the exhibition.

The exhibition will be held from 14 July (Friday) to 18 July (Tuesday), 10am to 10pm.

The opening ceremony will be on 15 July 2023 (Saturday), 3pm at ION Art gallery. The Guest- of-Honour is Mr. Edwin Tong, Minister for Culture, Community and Youth & Second Minister for Law.

Mr. Lee Leng Chong's Biography

The late Mr. Lee Leng Chong was a prominent and accomplished Chinese Calligraphy artist. Notably, he was listed as one of Singapore's Top Teochew Famous People in the field of Cultural Arts in the book published in 2016 as part of SG50 collection, the editor was Mr. Phua Kok Khoo.

In his lifetime, he worked at the Singapore Press Holdings as an editor for the Chinese Newspapers (Lianhe Zaobao and Sin Chew Daily), which was also his first and last job, and devoted his time post-retirement on his passion for Chinese Cultural Arts and honing his craft for Chinese Calligraphy.

He had won several acclaimed Chinese Calligraphy awards including:

1. Dr Tan Tsze Chor Art Award

  • 2002 – 1st prize; 2014 – 1st prize; 2008 Excellence Award;

2. Korean International Chinese Calligraphy Cultural Award

  • 2003 – Silver, 2004 – Gold; 2008 and 2018 – 1st prize;

3. The Chinese Calligraphy Society of Singapore - Tan Keng Cheow Award

  • 2013 Tan Keng Cheow Award

His works were regularly featured in all the major Chinese calligraphy exhibitions and events organised by the various Chinese Calligraphy Associations in Singapore and he has also represented Singapore in multiple International Chinese Calligraphy Cultural Exchanges (Singapore, China, Korea and Malaysia).

The late Mr. Lee Leng Chong had always been passionate about promoting Chinese Cultural Arts. The family of the late Mr. Lee Leng Chong hopes to continue his legacy to spread and instil the love and appreciation of Chinese Calligraphy and Chinese Cultural Arts in Singapore through the successful launch of this exhibition.

The son of the late Mr. Lee Leng Chong, Mr. Wayne Lee, is a veteran investment banker and is the Founder, Chairman and CEO of W Capital Markets Pte Ltd, a holder of the Capital Markets Services ("CMS") licence issued by the Monetary Authority of Singapore to conduct regulated activities of "Advising on Corporate Finance" and "Dealing in Capital Market Products that are Securities and units in a Collective Investment Scheme", and is an accredited IPO Mainboard Issue Manager and Catalist Full Sponsor authorised by the Singapore Exchange. Wayne is also the Founder of W Capital Private Equity VCC. He recently won the EYA Entrepreneur of the Year 2022 – New Entrepreneur Category awarded by ASME and the Rotary Club Singapore.

Part of the sale proceeds from the exhibition art pieces will be donated to the Community Chest.

100% of donated proceeds to Community Chest goes to support over 100 social service agencies to meet underserved and critical social needs. The causes supported include the following:

- Adults with Disabilities
- Children with Special Needs and Youths-At-Risk
- Families in Need of Assistance
- Persons with Mental Health Conditions
- Seniors in Need of Support

About W Capital Markets

W Capital Markets Pte. Ltd. ("W Capital Markets") is a holder of the Capital Markets Services ("CMS") licence issued by the Monetary Authority of Singapore to conduct the regulated activities of "Advising on Corporate Finance" and "Dealing in Capital Market Products that are Securities and units in a Collective Investment Scheme".

W Capital Markets is an accredited Mainboard Issue Manager and Catalist Full Sponsor authorised by the SGX.

W Capital Markets provides a full suite of bespoke investment banking services, including M&As, IPOs, Pre-IPO & secondary fund raising and financial advisory, with a focus on mid-cap companies (S$50 million to S$1 billion enterprise value) in the Asia Pacific region.

Helmed by a team of reputable & highly experienced M&A and IPO investment bankers, it also has the privilege of having amongst its directors and shareholders, several prominent & well-regarded practitioners from the corporate finance/ private equity/ legal and business community. Nanshan Group, a Chinese conglomerate with diversified businesses globally and ranked among the top 200 enterprises in China is the second largest shareholder of W Capital Markets.

Led by its founding Chairman and CEO, Mr. Wayne Lee, the vision of W Capital Markets is to be an international financial group with presence in key financial centres and be recognized as a premier corporate finance powerhouse in the Asia Pacific region.

Find out more at www.wcapitalmarkets.com.sg/leadership.html

Media Contact:
Mr. Kamal Samuel / Ms. Vicki Zhou
kamal@financialpr.com.sg / zhouyan@financialpr.com.sg




