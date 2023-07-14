Friday, 14 July 2023, 11:53 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Hitachi, Ltd. ISUZU ELF Adopts Hitachi Astemo Sensing System Employs wide-angle stereo camera to enable collision damage mitigation braking at intersections and single-track roads

TOKYO, July 14, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - Hitachi Astemo Ltd. announced that Isuzu Motors Limited adopted its sensing system in its new ELF model. Using a wide-angle stereo camera, the sensing system enables collision damage mitigation braking at intersections and on single-track roads.



With its enhanced safety equipment, the new ELF is the first light-duty truck in Japan to be equipped with braking that not only mitigates collision damage from the front, but also for right and left turns at intersections.(1)



As an effective measure to prevent traffic accidents, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism in Japan is promoting the mandatory installation of collision mitigation braking not only in passenger cars but also in commercial vehicles such as trucks. Although accidents caused by trucks have been decreasing year by year, 60 percent of fatal accidents involving pedestrians occur at single-track roads, while 40 percent occur at right or left turns in intersections.(2) Therefore there is a growing need for collision mitigation braking that can cover a wide field of view.



Based on Isuzu's extensive knowledge of commercial vehicles, Hitachi Astemo developed a sensing system for Isuzu trucks that takes into account truck-specific use cases, along with the specification settings needed for achieving collision mitigation during right and left turns at intersections. The sensing system employed in the new ELF model utilizes a 120-degree wide-angle stereo camera, enabling an expanded detection range.(3) By combining the wide-angle stereo camera with detection information from millimeter-wave radar -- a widely adopted safety feature for trucks -- and implementing newly developed control software, Hitachi Astemo has achieved more precise wide-angle detection. This enables collision-mitigation braking at intersections and single-track roads.



Through its advanced driver assistance technologies in commercial vehicle manufacturing, Hitachi Astemo will continue to respond to the growing demand for enhanced vehicle safety features, and will strive to expand the adoption of sensing products such as stereo cameras.



Hitachi Astemo is committed to strengthening its business and delivering technological innovation through a strategic business portfolio, which consists of the Powertrain & Safety Systems business, Chassis business, Motorcycle business, Software business and Aftermarket business. Aiming for a better environment globally and growth around the pillars of "green," "digital," and "innovation," Hitachi Astemo will deliver highly efficient internal combustion engine systems; electric systems that reduce emissions; autonomous driving for improved safety and comfort; advanced driver assistance systems; and advanced chassis systems. Through such advanced mobility solutions, Hitachi Astemo will contribute to realizing a sustainable society and provide enhanced corporate value for our customers.



(1) Features implemented through optional additions at the time of vehicle purchase.

(2) From statistical data in the Report of the Study Group on Traffic Accident Countermeasures in the Automobile Transport Business (FY2021), Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism.

(3) Announcement on December 25, 2019 regarding stereo cameras that support wide angle of view detection, which enables collision mitigation braking at intersections.



About Hitachi Astemo, Ltd.



Head Office: New Otemachi Building, Otemachi 2-chome, 2-1, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

Business: Development, manufacture, sales and service of machinery and equipment and systems for automotive parts and transportation and industrial use.



For more information, please visit the Hitachi Astemo website: www.hitachiastemo.com/en/.





