

NEW DELHI, Indai, July 17, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - The Future Event organized the 2nd Edition of India's Only Speech-Tech & Voice AI Focussed Conference & Exhibition- SpeechTech Summit- India, on 15th & 16th June, 2023 at the Sheraton, New Delhi. This networking event was designed to host industry experts, in charge of the contact centre and customer experience and are early adopters of speech or voice technology in the Indian market. The B2B platform of the summit reflected on the latest tendencies and recent application changes in the voice recognition space in the Indian market. With 1000+ handpicked attendees, this conference was sponsored by almost 15 industry leaders along with 35+ Media Partners! With Kore.AI being the Platinum Sponsor and Gnani.AI & Rezo.AI joining as the Gold Partners, ClearTouch was the official Omnichannel Experience Partner. Some of the other key sponsors and solution providers that demonstrated their solutions are Shaip, Vodex, Omind Technologies, Ubona Technologies, Verloop.io, SandLogic, Saarthi.AI & Phonon.io. In the words of Neil Barman, Senior Vice President- Growth, APAC & MEA at Kore.AI, "When it comes to languages, India is a country of diversity. With continuous seamless support, like Kore.AI has been doing, I believe India will be one of the biggest adopters of Speech Technology on the Global Spectrum. Keeping that in mind, I feel organising this Summit has been a fabulous initiative by The Future Event team. The atmosphere here is electric and kudos to the team for such a great event!" The summit was the perfect combination of informative sessions, keynotes, and panel discussions that provided the attendees with actionable insights into their business strategies. Some of the key topics that were covered during these 2-days are: Future of Voice Technology & Bhārat Bhāsā

How Recognition Technology has Evolved Call Centers

Speech AI Industry Use Cases

Speech Technology in Healthcare

The Advantages of Speech Recognition for Retail and E-Commerce

Digital Speech Assistants and Future of In-Vehicle Control

How AI and ML enabled Speech have gathered steam and where they fall short

Ushering an era of inclusive ICTs with Multilingual Speech

Evolution of Speech Assistance in Banking Industry

How Speech AI Is Changing the Insurance Industry:

The Art and Science of Conversation Design

Privacy & Ethics in Speech Technology "We were excited to bring together the best and brightest minds in the Speech Technology & Voice AI industry for the SpeechTech Summit India," said a representative of the event organizer. "This summit was an opportunity for professionals across the industry to share their expertise, learn from one another, and explore the latest trends and innovations that are shaping our industry." While 50+ expert speakers took the stage to discuss & provide their insights on the latest strategies, innovations, and challenges in the industry, the 300+ pre-scheduled meetings provided the attendees with ample networking opportunities to connect with peers, industry experts, and solution providers. This allowed them to gain new insights and perspectives, as well as build new partnerships and collaborations that can help them improve their practices and achieve better outcomes. Apart from this, the summit was also attended by 40+ solution providers and 25+ exclusive exhibitors. When asked about his experience at the conference, Prateek Singh, Director - Enterprise Sales and Alliances at Gnani.AI, said "Each of the panel discussions & keynote sessions were very insightful in the sense that you get an idea about what each of the partners/competitors in the industry are up to, what is the thought leadership's expectations from the industry and how we can work towards achieving those. Having said that, in my opinion, the best part of this summit was the networking opportunity with the various stakeholders of the industry." The 2nd Edition SpeechTech Summit India is the only two days conference and exhibition designed to discover Voice and Conversational AI application in all industry sectors, from BFSI, Retail & eCommerce, BPO's & Call Centers and many more. The 3rd Edition of the summit is expected to be hosted in June 2024, that will be organised by team The Future Event Media & Productions. For more information on the upcoming events, visit: https://thefuture-event.com/ Contact:

Jamal Alturaby

The Future Event Media & Productions

Phone: +91 888 4144 691

Email: jamal@thefuture-event.com





