

South Africa, July 17, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Exito Media Concepts proudly presents DT 50, a momentous initiative set to applaud the extraordinary accomplishments of South Africa's technology leaders. This prestigious program is designed to honour exceptional individuals who have spearheaded groundbreaking advancements in technology within the region. We are proud to announce the distinguished individuals who have been selected for DT 50, shining a spotlight on the trailblazers who have propelled South Africa's tech landscape to new heights. With a commitment to recognising outstanding contributions, this remarkable endeavour showcases the visionary leaders who have redefined what is possible in the realm of technology. Here is the esteemed DT 50 list: Sibusiso Mbingo - Chief Information Officer, MMI Holdings

Oswald Abrahams - Head of IT, Plumblink - Proudly Bidvest

Ashley Singh - Chief Information Officer, Sanlam Corporate

Celenkosini Lukhele - Principal Digital Data Transformation, De Beers Group

Dr Sylvia Sathekge - Partner & CIO, SNG Grant Thornton

Dr Mgobansimbi Stanley Mpofu - Chief Information Officer, University of the Witwatersrand

Nikos Angelopoulos - Group CIO, MTN Group

Ricci Birchfield - Head of Technology and Business Strategy, Volkswagen Group South Africa

Raymond Tsongorera - Head of IT - HGR, Hollard Insurance

Norbit Williams - Chief Information Officer, Department of Public Enterprises

Riaan Lourens - Chief Information Officer, FNB South Africa

Luchen Moodley - Head Of Information Technology, Sasol

Johan Wolmarans - Head Of Information Technology, Telesure Investment Holdings (TIH)

Charity Mudzongo - Head of IT & BPO, DHL Global Forwarding (Pty) Ltd.

Zanele Majeke - Chief Information Officer, Standard Bank South Africa

Duke Mathebula - Chief Information Officer, Trident Steel Africa

Popi Kunene - Head Of Technology Retail, Old Mutual Insure, Johannesburg

Alan Vickery - Chief Information Officer, FirstRand Group, Johannesburg

Toni Serra - Chief Information Officer, AECI Limited

Heydon Hall - Chief Information Officer, Dark Fibre Africa Pty Ltd.

Dejan Kastelic - Group CTO, Vodacom.

Tsholofelo Moeca - Chief Information Officer, Clover S.A. Proprietary Limited.

Phakama Makalima - Chief Information Officer, Absa Life.

Leonie Upton - Chief Information Officer - Home Loans, Absa Group.

Nameetha Panday - Chief Digital and Transformation Officer, Lenmed.

Jaco Joubert - Head of Information Technology Department , Curro Hazeldean High.

Gareth Sieberhagen - Head of Information Technology, in2food.

Dimakatso Masiteng - Head of ICT, National Youth Development Agency.

Dhesen Ramsamy - Group Chief Digital and Technology Officer, Momentum Metropolitan Holdings Limited.

Unathi Mtya - Group Chief Information & Digital Officer, African Bank.

Desmond Govender - Group Chief Information Officer, African Rainbow Minerals Limited.

Nduduzo Majozi - Group Chief Technology Officer, Rand Mutual - RMA.

Avsharn Bachoo - Chief Information Officer, AfroCentric Group.

Sudhish Mohan - Chief Information Officer Digital Banking, Old Mutual Limited

Murendeni Nemukula - Head: Management Information BI and Analytics, Bidvest Bank Limited

Dr. Noxolo Kubheka-Dlamini - Chief Information and Technology Officer, Transnet Freight Rail

Gloseije Bazolana - Head: Information Technology, National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD)

Siya Phoswa - Head of Digital Delivery, Discovery Limited

Lihle Mbatha - Head of Information Technology, Barloworld Equipment

Innocent Gumede - Chief Information Officer, Motovantage

Andrew Roberts - Chief Information Officer, Clinix Health Group (Pty) Ltd.

Zakhele Chibi - Country CIO, TotalEnergies

Mlindi Mashologu - Deputy Director-General: ICT Information Society and Capacity Development, Department of Communications and Digital Technologies

John Bosco Arends - Group Head Information and Network Technology Operations, City of Johannesburg

Lambros Karropoulos - Head of IT (CIO), Scaw Metals

Ishaaq Jacobs - Global Chief Cyber security Officer (CISO), Sasol

Ayanda Peta - CISO, African Rainbow Minerals Limited

Sne Dlamini - Chief Information Officer, Discovery Insure

Faith Burn - Chief Information Officer, Eskom Holdings

Menzi Sithole - IT Director- Africa, Unilever These outstanding individuals have left an indelible mark on the technology sector in South Africa. The complete DT 50 list can be viewed on our official website: https://digitransformationsummit.com/south-africa-dt-50/ To mark this special occasion, we are delighted to announce that the launch of DT 50 magazine will take place during the highly anticipated 21st Edition of the Digital Transformation Summit. The summit is scheduled for the 20th of July at the prestigious Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg. The Digital Transformation Summit is a premier event that brings together industry professionals, thought leaders, and technology enthusiasts for engaging discussions, insightful presentations, and unparalleled networking opportunities. The Summit aims at getting a deeper understanding of how organizations are currently adopting digital transformation and how the country is working on enhancing the Human-Machine Relationship. Rishikesh Shetty, CEO of Exito Media Concepts, said, "We are excited to introduce DT 50, an esteemed recognition that shines a spotlight on South Africa's technology leaders. In the next decade, South Africa's digital technology adoption will triple productivity growth in the country and we aim to honor the leaders spearheading digitization in South Africa for their significant contributions." About Exito Media Concepts Exito, which means success in Spanish, embodies our commitment to the success of our customers. Each year, we host over 240 virtual and in-person conferences globally, bringing together audiences with world-class thought leaders and C-level executives across industries. Our meticulously crafted agendas, based on extensive research and valuable industry insights, facilitate business, knowledge transfer, deal flow, and impactful messaging for brands. For more information about DT 50, including the complete list of nominees and the Digital Transformation Summit schedule, please visit our official event website: https://digitransformationsummit.com/south-africa/ For press inquiries or media coverage requests:

