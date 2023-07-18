Tuesday, 18 July 2023, 08:04 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Rockbird media A Resounding Success at the 2-Day Retail & E-commerce Summit Asia Shangri-La The Fort, BGC

MANILA, July 18, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - In a noteworthy feat, rockbird media organized a resounding success with its esteemed 2-day event, the Retail & E-commerce Summit Asia: Scaling Digital Strategies Towards Growth, held on July 12-13, 2023, at the Shangri-La The Fort, BGC. The summit drew industry leaders and pioneers from across the region to forge a brighter, more prosperous future for retail and e-commerce sectors.



This trailblazing summit served as a dynamic platform that fostered connections among business industries, facilitating the exchange of cutting-edge strategies to propel their success to unparalleled heights in the ever-evolving market.



The 2-day-event witnessed an impressive gathering of over 155 attendees on Day 1 and 124 on Day 2 including prominent industry leaders, including the esteemed CMO, CEO, COO, VP, Director, Head, Managers and Marketing Executives. The occasion was enriched by the presence of 25 thought-provoking speakers who shared their invaluable insights across various industries. Additionally, the event garnered support from 7 media partners, as well as esteemed brands and sponsors that played a crucial role in making this event a resounding success. Special thanks go to our valued sponsors, including Shopify Plus, Clevertap, Dotdigital, Braze, VTEX, Lexer, Rush, Inquiro, Digimind, Vinculum, Gcash, and Una Cash, whose unwavering support made this event possible.



About Rockbird media



Rockbird media is an international business media company that produces B2B events and offers business solutions.



Whether it is through online media and content, must-have business intelligence and analytics, effective networking, and partnering solutions, we help businesses and professionals learn more about the latest trends, and know more about their customers, peers, and competition, to make that decision that allows them to grow.



