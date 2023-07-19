Tuesday, 18 July 2023, 18:56 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Dah Sing Bank "SME ESG Best Practices Recognition Programme" Jointly Organised by Dah Sing Bank and Friends of the Earth (HK) Names Commendable Enterprises

HONG KONG, July 18, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - The "SME ESG Best Practices Recognition Programme" ("the Programme") jointly organised by Dah Sing Bank, Limited ("Dah Sing Bank") and Friends of the Earth (HK) ("FoE (HK)") announced today that 19 small to medium-sized enterprises ("SMEs") have received the Certificate of Recognition for taking the first steps in adopting environmental, social and governance ("ESG") practices. Coming from the local construction and real estate industry and the retail and e-commerce industry, the 19 commended SMEs received guidance from the Programme's "ESG Doctor" during the designated period, and managed to enhance their competitive advantages by putting their management resources to good use to practise sustainable development principles in various aspects of their businesses.

Ms Phoebe Wong, Deputy Chief Executive, Senior Executive Director, Group Head of Personal Banking, Dah Sing Bank, delivering speech in the SME ESG Best Practices Recognition Programme Results Announcement Ceremony

Mr Anthony Cheung, Vice-chairperson & Green Finance Convenor of FoE (HK), delivering speech in the SME ESG Best Practices Recognition Programme Results Announcement Ceremony



Group photos of the awardees of the SME ESG Best Practices Recognition Programme

Ms Phoebe Wong, Deputy Chief Executive, Senior Executive Director, Group Head of Personal Banking, Dah Sing Bank (left), Mr Anthony Cheung, Vice-chairperson & Green Finance Convenor of FoE (HK) (right)

One of the awarded SMEs shared its experience at the SME ESG Best Practices Recognition Programme Results Announcement Ceremony

Recognising the opportunities and challenges that ESG presents to SMEs, Dah Sing Bank and FoE (HK) joined hands last year to launch this Programme which was the first-of-its-kind in Hong Kong to focus on the construction and real estate industry and the retail and e-commerce industry respectively. The Programme also enlisted the support of a professional "ESG Doctor" to provide free assessment and practical guidance to the participating SMEs. A veteran in promoting sustainable development principles, the ESG Doctor offered invaluable advice to the participating SMEs on how to integrate ESG principles into their business operations. The Programme was well received by SMEs, and after rigorous reviews by its judging panel ("Judging Panel"), 11 SMEs from the construction and real estate industry and eight from the retail and e-commerce industry were confirmed to have achieved significant overall ESG improvements within the designated period.



Ms Phoebe Wong, Deputy Chief Executive, Senior Executive Director and Group Head of Personal Banking of Dah Sing Bank, said, "SMEs form the core of Hong Kong's economy, yet they tend to lack the know-how and resources to harness the growing significance of ESG. If more SMEs embrace ESG, that will certainly create a meaningful impact on the overall sustainable development of Hong Kong. We are pleased to see that the Programme has successfully inspired a growing number of SMEs over the past year to participate in the transition to a sustainable economy, helped them to recognise the challenges and opportunities in the trend towards a low carbon economy, and to make the necessary strategic adjustments to increase their competitiveness for long-term growth. We hope to see more SMEs embarking on the journey of sustainable development in the future."



Mr Anthony Cheung, Vice-Chairperson & Green Finance Convenor of FoE (HK), said, "With the urgent need to respond to climate change, it's crucial that every sector of society steps up to the plate. It's no longer a question of whether large corporations or SMEs should take action, but rather a matter of when and how they will respond to manage the climate-related risks and opportunities. At the heart of it, SMEs have a unique opportunity to examine their inherent operating models and align them with global sustainable development strategies. SMEs can boost their competitiveness in the post-pandemic market and contribute to the world's efforts to combat climate change."



According to the Judging Panel, there is general consensus amongst businesses for sustainable development. However, faced with limited resources, most SMEs mistakenly perceive that ESG principles are difficult to implement. The Programme aimed to increase SMEs' understanding and awareness of ESG, and to help them embark on their ESG efforts by first identifying the ESG factors of most importance to their businesses, and then by making gradual and systematic improvements. Benefiting from the help and sustained support from the Programme, the participating SMEs were able to enhance their operational efficiency through improvements in such areas as sourcing and procurement, supplier selection, warehousing and distribution, sales procedures, waste disposal and talent acquisition.



Formed by academics and experts from sectors including public utility, real estate and construction as well as SME associations, the Judging Panel boasts strong rich expertise and experience in ESG. Leveraging the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDG) as its framework, the Judging Panel assessed the sustainable development strategies and policies of the participating SMEs and their ability to manage and promote sustainable development performance. Environmental, social and governance performances accounted for 30%, 40% and 30% of the scores, respectively. Environmental considerations focused on energy efficiency and waste management; social considerations on employee health and safety, labour practices and human rights, while governance considerations concerned such themes as board diversity and independence and risk management.



The 19 commended SMEs will become ESG role models for other local SMEs. As Programme organisers, Dah Sing Bank and FoE (HK) sincerely hope that with the support of various trade associations, these SMEs will be able to deepen their ESG knowledge and passion on this sustainability journey, and that they will become torchbearers to accelerate Hong Kong's sustainable development through collaboration and exchanges to create common benefits amongst various sectors in our society.



List of SMEs Recognised for ESG Best Practices

Property and Construction

Company Name

1 Hong Kong BangMang Outsourcing Company Limited

2 Hang Kei Engineering Service Limited

3 Dehtlet Eco-System Ltd

4 York Joint Design & Construction Co., Limited

5 Ravia Global Appraisal Advisory Limited

6 RHL International Limited

7 Brilliant (Man Sau) Engineering Limited

8 Riskory Consultancy Limited

9 Sun Luen Shing Engineering Limited

10 Million Yield Properties Limited

11 Kudos Construction Limited



Retail and E-Commerce

Company Name

1 Viva Goods Company Limited

2 Chill In Mall

3 W Cellar Limited

4 StoryTaler HK Co Limited

5 City Cut Hair & Beauty Salon

6 Safe & Sound Solutions Limited

7 Crown Gas Stoves (Holdings) Company Limited

8 Diving Adventure Limited



About Dah Sing Bank

Dah Sing Bank, Limited ("Dah Sing Bank") is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Dah Sing Banking Group Limited (HKG:2356) which is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Founded in Hong Kong over 75 years ago, Dah Sing Bank has been providing quality banking products and services to our customers with a vision to be "The Local Bank with a Personal Touch". Over the years, Dah Sing Bank has been rigorous in delivering on our brand promise to grow with our customers in Hong Kong, the Greater Bay Area and beyond - "Together We Progress and Prosper". Building on our experience and solid foundation in the industry, Dah Sing Bank's scope of professional services now spans retail banking, private banking, business and commercial banking. Meanwhile, Dah Sing Bank is also making significant investments in our digital banking capabilities to stay abreast with smart banking developments in Hong Kong and to support financial inclusion at large.



In addition to its Hong Kong banking operations, Dah Sing Bank also has wholly-owned subsidiaries including Dah Sing Bank (China) Limited, Banco Comercial de Macau, S.A., and OK Finance Limited. It is also a strategic shareholder of Bank of Chongqing with a shareholding of about 13%. Dah Sing Bank and its subsidiaries now have around 60 operating locations in Hong Kong, Macau and Mainland China.



About Friends of the Earth (HK)

Friends of the Earth (HK), as a leading environmental advocate, focuses on protecting our local and regional environment, offers equitable solutions to help create environmentally sustainable public policies, business practices and community lifestyles and engages government, business and community to act responsibly. Friends of the Earth (HK) is dedicated to promoting green finance and cultivating ESG talents to transition HK and the Asia Pacific region into a carbon neutral economy. Friends of the Earth (HK) closely partners with SME associations in Hong Kong (with coverage >3,000 companies), as well as international associations (e.g., World Benchmarking Alliance), with strong access to ESG & green finance talents professionals in Hong Kong, through our CESGA alumni network.



Friends of the Earth (HK) launched the first Green Finance Roadmap of its kind in the APAC region in 2019. One of our key focuses would be on building capacity for industry practitioners and the general public towards green finance, and hence our events are centered around the "Green Finance Connect Education Series". Examples include Sustainability Leadership Seminars, our Green Finance Symposium on ESG integration. We aim to work with all sectors of the community to build a sustainable society and environment.



Media Enquiries



Dah Sing Bank, Limited

Emily Lam +852 2507 8629 emilywylam@dahsing.com





Friends of the Earth (HK)

Feynman O +852 3184 1500 feynmano@foe.org.hk



Strategic Financial Relations Limited

Margaret Lam +852 2114 4956 margaret.lam@sprg.com.hk

Cynthia Ng +852 2114 4952 cynthia.ng@sprg.com.hk







Topic: Press release summary

Source: Dah Sing Bank

Sectors: Banking & Insurance

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

