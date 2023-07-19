

NEW YORK, NY, July 18, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - xAI (https://xai.cx/), a company leveraging artificial intelligence to generate unique NFT digital assets, announced today the launch of its new AI solution for creating NFTs. The company's proprietary technology uses machine learning algorithms to produce one-of-a-kind digital artworks that can be minted and sold as NFTs on the blockchain. "We are thrilled to introduce xAI's groundbreaking AI solution to the NFT marketplace," said Leroy Cowell, CEO of xAI. "Our technology allows us to create intricate and customized digital assets that appeal to a wide range of NFT collectors and investors. With xAI, the production process is streamlined, efficient, and scalable - providing value for creators and buyers alike." NFTs have exploded in popularity over the past couple of years. However, the process of manually creating unique digital artworks can be arduous and time-consuming. xAI's AI solution solves this problem by automating the design process using generative algorithms. "We feed our algorithms diverse datasets including images, videos, and 3D models," Cowell explained. "The AI then combines and alters these source materials to output completely original NFT artwork with exceptional speed and quality." According to Cowell, xAI's AI-generated assets showcase a level of detail and personalization that would be unachievable through manual efforts. The tech allows collectors to customize their purchases around specific themes, aesthetics, and preferences. "With xAI, buyers can work directly with our team to produce one-of-a-kind NFTs tailored to their exact standards," said Cowell. "The novelty and exclusivity of our AI creations make them highly sought-after in the NFT space." Beyond creating unique digital artworks, xAI also plans to explore AI for other applications across the blockchain and crypto industry. "AI innovation will shape the future of the metaverse, DeFi, DAOs, and Web3 in general," Cowell stated. "xAI is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of what's possible with artificial intelligence and machine learning in this emerging landscape." The launch of xAI's NFT solution is part of the company's broader vision to make AI more accessible. xAI offers a range of tools and features for users to easily integrate AI into their businesses and workflows. "Democratizing AI is important to us. We want to empower anyone to leverage the tremendous potential of AI, even without technical expertise," said Cowell. "Our user-friendly platform and intuitive interface lower the barriers to AI adoption." With the rollout of its NFT creation engine, xAI is poised to disrupt both the AI and blockchain spaces. The company aims to solidify itself as a leading innovator at the intersection of these groundbreaking technologies. About xAI xAI ($X) is an application that leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms to create distinct digital assets that can be sold as Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs). NFTs are blockchain-based digital tokens that represent ownership of digital assets such as artworks, music, videos, or any other form of creative material. AI has the potential to significantly influence the crypto industry in many ways, including trading, fraud detection, security, portfolio management, and Decentralized Applications (DApps). Social Links Github: https://github.com/xai-cx Twitter: https://twitter.com/xai_tech Medium: https://medium.com/@XAI_Tech Telegram: https://t.me/xai_english Media Contact Brand: xAI Contact: Media team Email: hello@xai.cx Website: https://xai.cx SOURCE: xAI





