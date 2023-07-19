

Amsterdam, July 18, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Leaders from across the tech industry will soon flock to Amsterdam for another edition of AI and Big Data Expo Europe. The event, taking place on September 26-27, 2023, at RAI, Amsterdam, brings together industry-leading technology companies, giving attendees the opportunity to discover the newest applications of AI technology. With over 6,000 AI enthusiasts expected, the event is sure to be one of the largest Artificial Intelligence expos in the world. Previous editions of the event were attended by the representatives of such companies as: AWS, Deloitte, Phillips, HSBC, Nestlé, Levi Strauss, Danone, just to mention a few! Get ready to experience a game-changing moment that will ignite your passion for Artificial Intelligence. AI and Big Data Expo Europe has just announced the latest additions to their line-up of speakers, and we guarantee you won't want to miss out on their life-changing insights! Newly announced speakers include: Irakli Beridze, Head of the Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics - UNICRI, United Nations​

Sanchit Juneja, Director - Product (Data Science & Machine Learning Platform) - Booking.com

Marloes Pomp, Coordinator International Network ELSA labs - Netherlands AI Coalition

Joris Krijger, AI & Ethics Specialist - de Volksbank

Haider Alleg, General Partner - Allegory Capital

Oliviana Bailey, Women in AI Ambassador in the Netherlands - Women in AI The AI and Big Data Expo offers a variety of presentations and panel discussions, led by industry experts and thought leaders. The sessions will cover a range of topics, from Enterprise AI, Machine Learning, Security, Ethical AI, Deep Learning, Data Ecosystems, and NLP. Attendees will gain valuable insights and practical knowledge that they can apply to their own businesses. In addition to all the exciting presentations, the AI and Big Data Expo will feature an impressive line-up of exhibitors showcasing the latest advancements in technology, healthcare, finance, manufacturing, and more. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore the latest AI products and solutions, network with industry professionals, and gain valuable insights into emerging trends. The event's official networking party will take place at the Strandzuid Boathouse, next to the RAI, Amsterdam! The networking party will allow Gold and Ultimate pass holders to share the experiences of the day and will provide the opportunity to meet with existing and new business partners in a more relaxed setting, with free food and drinks provided. Register now for the AI and Big Data Expo and be inspired by these incredible speakers who are changing the game in the world of AI. About TechForge TechForge is a market-leading publishing company, event organiser and digital services provider, focusing specifically on the enterprise application of technology. Enquiries should be directed to:

