Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, July 19, 2023
Wednesday, 19 July 2023, 06:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Brij Technologies Inc
PayBills.Africa Goes Live, Connecting African Merchants to the World

Cape Town, South Africa, July 19, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Today, at the margins of the U.S. Africa Financial Inclusion Conference sponsored by the U.S. Trade and Development Agency (USTDA), Brij Technologies, Inc. unveiled Paybills.Africa. The platform seamlessly connects Africa's merchants globally, allowing customers to settle bills from anywhere in the world with one-touch ease on its web or mobile app and with bank-grade security. PayBills.Africa allows payers to settle their bills directly with merchants.

Brij Technologies CEO Nicholas Koros (Right) and Digital Credit Management Country Manager
Nicolas Saint Remy

"Whether paying bills or requesting payments, everything is settled in your localized African currency," said Nicholas Koros, CEO of Brij Technologies, a U.S.-based company with an operational headquarters in Nairobi. "We achieve this via our proprietary technology that enables real-time local currency settlement."

It is worth noting that Flutterwave, a U.S. company with operational headquarters in Nigeria, is one of the primary payment processors for Paybills.Africa.

The Brij platform allows for the integration of services with banks, fintech, and other telecommunications providers. In this vein, Brij was pleased to announce a partnership with Digital Credit Management LTD (DCM), which has operations in West Africa and offers a unique nano lending product.

DCM is established in Ghana as a licensed Enhanced Payment Service Provider by the Bank of Ghana. It has agreements with Telecom operators, including Airteltigo and Vodafone, which grants DCM access to over 3 million mobile money subscribers' data. It is owned by Direct Credit Management LLC, a U.S.-based investment firm.

In this relationship, DCM will provide Brij with access to its digital lending platform and payment services in Ghana and Cote d'Ivoire, while Brij offers DCM exposure to their country operations, most notably in West and East Africa. "This relationship further reflects and solidifies our shared commitment towards solving unique problems in Africa," said Koros.

"DCM creates digital profiles for those who do not have access to modern-day financial systems. We are excited to expand the scope of our operations across the continent through our partnership with Brij, which shares our vision," commented Mr. Pierre Liautaud, CEO of Direct Credit Management LLC.

In closing, Mr. Koros said, "We are grateful to the USTDA for convening the U.S. Africa Financial Inclusion Conference and for its leadership in connecting the regulators and innovators driving Africa's digital transformation."

For More Information, contact: info@brij.africa

About Brij Technologies, Inc:

Brij Technologies, Inc (Brij) is a U.S. registered firm with a mission to create digital infrastructure to connect African nations and break down barriers to cross-border trade and investment. It specializes in consumer aggregation and financial intermediation (cross-border bill payment and International Money Transfer Operator (IMTO) services), powered by a broad range of digital financial service (DFS) products.

Contact Information
Terence Raft
Creative Director
traft@bridgeinnovation.io
(27)798903730


Topic: Press release summary
Source: Brij Technologies Inc
Sectors: Cards & Payments
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Yellow Images Unveils Revolutionary Lumenor AI: Advanced AI-Powered Image Generation for Digital Art Creation  
July 19, 2023 12:00 HKT/SGT
National ICT Confederation of the Philippines (NICP) joins World Cloud Show  
July 19, 2023 08:00 HKT/SGT
PayBills.Africa Goes Live, Connecting African Merchants to the World  
July 19, 2023 06:00 HKT/SGT
Medical Thought Leaders to Convene in Ukraine for Collaborative Summit  
July 18, 2023 23:00 HKT/SGT
Professor Chang-Ying Zhao Honored with William Begell Medal for Excellence in Thermal Science and Engineering  
July 18, 2023 22:47 HKT/SGT
Appia Begins Extensive Auger and Reverse Circulation Drilling Campaign at Its Ionic Clay PCH Project, Brazil  
July 18, 2023 21:10 HKT/SGT
AI and Big Data Expo Europe Announces New Speakers  
July 18, 2023 21:09 HKT/SGT
Appia Begins Extensive Auger and Reverse Circulation Drilling Campaign at Its Ionic Clay PCH Project, Brazil  
July 18, 2023 20:59 HKT/SGT
xAI Launches Revolutionary AI Solution for NFT Digital Asset Creation  
July 18, 2023 20:48 HKT/SGT
Bradaverse Education obtains authorisation from Star Plus Legend to issue "Chouchou" card collection  
July 18, 2023 19:15 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
18th Information Security Summit Asia
20   July
Indonesia
BYTES 2023 - Big Data Analytics & AI Summit
25  -  26   July
Singapore
2023 CyberSec Indonesia Conference
26  -  27   July
Jakarta, Indonesia
Incorporating Safe Health Design Framework in The Design of Operating Theatres
27   July
Virtual
Mastering Clean Ammonia
2   August
Virtual
Renewable Energy Power Purchase Agreements
2   August
Virtual
Fintech Revolution Summit – Egypt
2  -  3   August
Cairo, Egypt
World AI Show
2  -  3   August
Singapore
World Blockchain Summit
2  -  3   August
Singapore
ESCON 2023
3  -  5   August
Singapore
T4 Banking Philippines
17   August
The Hilton Manila Hotel, Manila, Philippines
SETA and Solar+Storage Asia (SSA)
17  -  18   August
Bangkok, Thailand
Franchising & Licensing Asia (FLAsia)
17  -  19   August
Sands Expo & Convention Centre, Singapore
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)
21  -  24   August
Virtual
Mastering Wind Power
22  -  23   August
Virtual
Asia EV Conference
24   August
Bangkok, Thailand
2nd Solar&Energy Storage Future Asia 2023
29   August
Bangkok, Thailand
Solar & Energy Storage Future ASIA 2023
29   August
Bangkok，Thailand
Dispatchable & Flexible Solar Power
1   September
Virtual
Hospital Management Asia 2023
5  -  6   September
Kuala Lumpur,Malaysia
Renewable Energy Project Finance & Financial Modelling
11   September
Virtual
LNG: Supply, Demand, Pricing and Trading
12   September
Virtual
transport logistic & air cargo Southeast Asia 2023
13  -  15   September
Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre, Singapore
4th Solar＆Energy Storage Future Spain 2023
14   September
Madrid, Spain
Data Architecture Singapore
19   September
Singapore
Connected Britain
20  -  21   September
London, UK
InsurTech Leaders Summit
20  -  21   September
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
2023 EV Tech Asia Singapore Conference + Exhibition
21  -  22   September
Singapore
Spikes Asia 2019
25  -  27   September
Singapore
The CXNext Phil Summit 2023
26   September
Manila, Philippines
AI & Big Data Expo
26  -  27   September
RAI, AMSTERDAM
CTS 2023
26  -  27   September
London, UK
London Climate Technology Show
26  -  27   September
London
HR Tech Festival 2020
29  -  30   September
Suntec, Singapore
Tech Summit 23 Expo Lahore
29  September -  1   October
Pakistan
Offshore Wind
2   October
Virtual
Africa Water Forum
2  -  3   October
Morocco
3rd Annual Modernscapes MENA 2023
3  -  4   October
Dubai, UAE
Asia LegalTech Leaders Summit
4  -  5   October
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Blockchain Economy Summit
4  -  5   October
Dubai, UAE
Modern DevOps Melbourne
9   October
Melbourne, Australia
AI Asia Expo - Philippines 2023
10  -  11   October
Manila, Philippines
2nd Solar＆Energy Storage Future Malaysia 2023
11   October
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Big Data & AI World
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Cloud Expo Asia
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Cyber Security World
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Data Centre World Asia
11  -  12   October
Singapore
eCommerce Expo Asia
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Power Purchase Agreement
11  -  19   October
Virtual
The MarTech Summit Bangkok
18  -  19   October
Bangkok, Thailand
Industrial Transformation Asia-Pacific 2023
18  -  20   October
Singapore
Mastering Solar Power
23   October
Virtual
2nd Annual Women Leaders Summit MENA 2023
24  -  25   October
Dubai, UAE
Blockchain Life 2023
24  -  25   October
Dubai
META Cinema Forum
24  -  25   October
Dubai, UAE
The MarTech Summit Roundtable Singapore
25   October
Singapore
3rd Annual Islamic FinTech Leaders Summit
25  -  26   October
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
InfoComm India 2023
25  -  27   October
Mumbai, India
Chief Customer Experience Officer Summit
26   October
Singapore
Chief Transformation Officer Summit Singapore
26   October
Singapore
Agri Food Tech Expo Asia 2023
31  October -  2   November
Singapore
transport logistic Southeast Asia
1  -  3   November
Singapore
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)
6  -  9   November
Virtual
The MarTech Summit London
16  -  17   November
London
ASEAN CLEAN ENERGY WEEK 2023
21  -  22   November
Manila, Philippines
Total Telecom Congress
21  -  22   November
The RAI, Amsterdam
ASEAN Ceramics
28  -  30   November
Vietnam
London EV Show 2023
28  -  30   November
London
26TH INTERNATIONAL CYBERSECURITY CONFERENCE
28  November -  1   December
Dubai, UAE
Hospital @ Home Asia 2023
29  -  30   November
Singapore
Glasstech Asia
29  November -  1   December
Bangkok, Thailand
InfoComm Asia 2024
17  -  19   July
Bangkok, Thailand
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       