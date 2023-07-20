Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, July 20, 2023
Wednesday, 19 July 2023, 12:40 HKT/SGT
Source: NEC Corporation
NEC to deliver Communication and Automated Fare Collection Systems for the Philippines' North-South Commuter Railway

TOKYO, July 19, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation (NEC; TSE: 6701) and Sumitomo Corporation have received an order from Hitachi Rail STS S.p.A to deliver Communication Systems and an Automated Fare Collection System on the North-South Commuter Railway (NSCR) that is being developed by the Philippine Department of Transportation.

The NSCR will be 147km and extend from Calamba to New Clark City stations, connecting the Metropolitan Manila area with neighboring areas from north to south. This order covers a section of approximately 35.4km and nine stations reaching from Solis to Malolos.

The development of the NSCR is expected to strengthen the traffic network in the Metropolitan Manila area, alleviate serious traffic congestion, and curb air pollution. The NSCR is financed by an official development assistance (ODA) loan from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

Leveraging its international experience in the construction of Communication Systems and Automated Fare Collection Systems, NEC will deliver these new systems in collaboration with partner companies and contracts that will include design, development, manufacturing, equipment procurement, installation, testing and commissioning.

In terms of Communication Systems, NEC will provide network infrastructure, radio systems, broadcasting systems for station buildings, and surveillance camera systems. With regard to the Automated Fare Collection System, NEC will provide a central system for fare settlement and ID management for transit smartcards, as well as station equipment that includes ticket gates and ticket vending machines.

"Going forward, NEC will continue contributing to new developments in the Philippines and enhancing conveniences for passengers by utilizing advanced digital technologies and actively working to develop transportation infrastructure," said Misako Ebisawa, General Manager, Global Transport Integration Department, NEC Corporation. "Moreover, we will leverage the achievements of this project in order to provide safe, secure and efficient transportation infrastructure to communities throughout the world."

"Hitachi Rail STS is proud to have NEC and Sumitomo Corporation as their Communication Systems and Automated Fare Collection System provider for this significant Rail Infrastructure Project in the Philippines," said Gabriel Koe - Senior Director - Sales and Projects South East Asia & Taiwan - Hitachi Rail STS.

About NEC Corporation

NEC Corporation has established itself as a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies while promoting the brand statement of "Orchestrating a brighter world." NEC enables businesses and communities to adapt to rapid changes taking place in both society and the market as it provides for the social values of safety, security, fairness and efficiency to promote a more sustainable world where everyone has the chance to reach their full potential. For more information, visit NEC at www.nec.com.


Topic: Press release summary
Sectors: Transport & Logistics, Cloud & Enterprise
