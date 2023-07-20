Wednesday, 19 July 2023, 14:43 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Mitsubishi Corporation Launch of Grid-Scale Battery Operations to Effectively Utilize Solar Power in Fukuoka

TOKYO, July 19, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - NTT Anode Energy Corporation (NTTAE), Kyushu Electric Power Company, Inc. (Kyuden), and Mitsubishi Corporation (MC) are pleased to announce that we have officially launched operations of a 1.4 MW / 4.2MWh grid-scale battery storage system in Tagawa-gun, Fukuoka Prefecture. The aim of this system is to promote renewable energy as a major power supply by minimizing solar power curtailment*.

[Battery storage system installed at Tagawa-gun]



Driven by its goal to be carbon neutral by the year 2050, Japan is endeavoring to make renewables central to its energy mix. Unfortunately, those efforts are hampered by the need for curtailment when output exceeds demand. Thus, measures for the effective use of renewables are required. In fiscal year 2023, curtailment in the Kyushu area alone is expected to result in the loss of roughly 740 GWh, enough electricity to power 170,000 households for an entire year. Since the spring of 2022, curtailment of electricity generated by renewables has been increasing in both Kyushu and other parts of Japan.



Since June 2022, our three companies have been pooling our respective management resources, know-how to jointly develop businesses that will both promote effective use of surplus solar power and leverage the development of additional power reserves. As the first step, from this July, by utilizing this grid-scale battery storage system installed in Tagawa-gun, we have established and are operating a business model that will minimize the curtailment of surplus renewables and supply power when supply-demand balance is tight. From April to June of 2023, when the amount of solar power curtailment increased, we conducted 47 cycles, representing a total energy charge and discharge of 260,000 kWh.



With this battery storage system, we have begun the following verifications.

(1) Business model validation

In addition to minimizing solar power curtailment, business feasibility of multi-use of batteries in various power markets such as spot markets, supply-demand adjustment markets, and capacity markets.

(2) Verification of synchronous operation of multiple solar power plants

Towards realizing effective use of renewables by minimizing curtailment, trials to simultaneously charge equal volumes of renewable generated by solar power plants in remote locations to this battery storage system.



Our companies also have plans to supply Japan's capacity market beginning in fiscal year 2025. In the meantime, we shall continue to do our part to help minimize solar power curtailment and investigate ways to grow our businesses in the future.



[Operation Model]

Established the system that will link grid storage batteries and photovoltaic power plants in different locations and charge the same amount of power generated to the batteries.



*Deliberate reduction of power outputs to balance energy supply and demand.



About NTT Anode Energy Corporation



Headquarters: 3-4-1 Shibaura, Minato-ku, Tokyo

Representative: Teruyuki Kishimoto, President & CEO

Business:

The NTT Group is accelerating its group-wide decarbonization efforts based on its new environment and energy vision, "NTT Green Innovation Toward 2040". In order to realize "carbon neutrality" and "promote local production and consumption of energy", NTT Anode Energy contributes to the realize a sustainable society through the development of solutions that make more advanced use of distributed energy resources such as renewable energy power generation facilities and storage batteries.

URL: www.ntt-ae.co.jp/en/



About Kyushu Electric Power Company, Inc.



Headquarters: 2-1-82 Watanabe-dori, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka, 810-8720, Japan

Representative: Kazuhiro Ikebe, President & CEO

Business:

As outlined in its 2050 group vision for carbon neutrality and its action plan on decarbonization, which were established in April and November of 2021 respectively, Kyuden remains dedicated to promoting electrification and otherwise reducing or eliminating harmful emissions from Japan's power grids. The company is leading efforts to expand moves to decarbonize from Kyushu to other regions across the country. As the power provider for Kyushu, which is at the forefront of clean power in Japan, Kyuden is proactively exploring ways to effectively use surplus power stored in grid-connected batteries.

URL: www.kyuden.co.jp/english_index.html



About Mitsubishi Corporation



Headquarters: 3-1, Marunouchi 2-Chome, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, 100-8086, Japan

Representative: Katsuya Nakanishi, Representative Director, President and Chief Executive Officer

Business:

MC engages in a wide range of businesses spanning multiple industries and overseen by its Industry DX Group, Next-Generation Energy Business Group and 10 Business Groups: Natural Gas, Industrial Materials, Chemicals Solution, Mineral Resources, Industrial Infrastructure, Automotive & Mobility, Food Industry, Consumer Industry, Power Solution, and Urban Development.

URL: www.mitsubishicorp.com/jp/en/





