Source: Toyota Motor Corporation Groundbreaking Ceremony Held for TOKYO A-ARENA (Tentative Name) in Japan A next-generation multi-purpose arena centered on sports to open in Tokyo's Odaiba Aomi area in autumn 2025

Toyota City, Japan, July 19, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota), Toyota Fudosan Co., Ltd. (Toyota Fudosan), and Toyota Alvark Tokyo Corporation (Toyota Alvark Tokyo) have announced a groundbreaking ceremony held today by Toyota Fudosan to celebrate the start of construction on the TOKYO A-ARENA (tentative name), part of the TOKYO A-ARENA PROJECT developed by the three companies. Construction is slated for completion in June 2025 and will commence operations in autumn of the same year.







The Project site is located on the east side of the former site of Palette Town, a large-scale commercial facility that closed August 31, 2022, within walking distance from Tokyo Teleport Station on the Rinkai Line and Aomi Station on the Yurikamome Line and with easy access from Haneda Airport and Shinagawa Station.



After its opening, the arena will be operated by Toyota Alvark Tokyo. It will serve as the home court of the Toyota Alvark Tokyo, a member of the professional basketball B. League and accommodate a variety of sports and other events. Built under the concept of "discovering potential together!", the Project is intended as a place where a wide range of potentials are integrated and unleashed, particularly in the areas of sports, mobility, and sustainability, in cooperation with various partners.



Speech by Tomohide Yamamura, President of Toyota Fudosan Co., Ltd. (excerpt)

"Under the TOKYO A-ARENA PROJECT's concept of 'discovering potential together!' Toyota Fudosan will work hand in hand with Toyota and Toyota Alvark Tokyo to build a venue that can accommodate a wide range of potential. We will also work with the local community to create vitality in here in Aomi, Odaiba."



Core Themes of the Project (From the release on August 29, 2022)

Next-Generation Sports Experiences: Making people want to watch and play more

The new arena will serve as the home court for the Toyota Alvark Tokyo, a member of the B. League First Division. The arena will also stage indoor sports such as volleyball and table tennis, urban sports, parasports, e-sports, and more to spread the appeal of sports.



The project also aims to create the next generation of sports experiences by introducing a variety of new ways to enjoy spectating, as well as cutting-edge technology. In sharing the passion and drive of athletes pushing the limits of their potential, the project hopes to bring courage and joy to as many people as possible.



Future Mobility Services: More convenient and enjoyable

Using Toyota's mobility technology, the companies will combine their services and technologies to make the arena experience even more convenient and fun. The goal is to both pioneer the possibilities of mobility technology and create an unprecedented arena experience.



Sustainable Lifestyle Designs: More connected, continuously changing

In addition to reducing waste within the arena and contributing to the vitality of the community with two on-site parks, the arena is currently the first in Japan under review for LEED* certification. "Aomi" in Japanese means "blue sea" and this arena will be designed together with the community and visitors for a sustainable lifestyle that includes recycling and reuse to help restore the blue sea.



*LEED: Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design, an environmental performance assessment system for buildings and cities operated by the U.S. Green Building Council.



Website for the new project

www.alvark-tokyo.jp/a_arena/





