Source: Crypto Oasis Crypto Oasis Ventures Opens New Venture Studio Office at DIFC Innovation Hub and Signs Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) - Crypto Oasis Ventures has signed an MOU with the DIFC Innovation hub to support with subject matter expertise for the Metaverse and Web3 incubators and build ventures in the DIFC Innovation Hub

- Crypto Oasis Ventures announces opening of new Venture Studio office in the prestigious DIFC Gate Avenue

DUBAI, UAE, July 19, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Crypto Oasis Ventures the inceptor of the fastest growing Blockchain ecosystem in the world, the Crypto Oasis, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), the leading financial hub in Dubai.



Faisal Zaidi and Mohammad Alblooshi

Under the terms of the MOU, Crypto Oasis Ventures will support the DIFC Innovation Hub with subject matter expertise for their ongoing and upcoming start-up accelerator programmes. The announcement coincides with Crypto Oasis Ventures official opening of its second office in the DIFC Innovation Hub for its Venture Studio. The move signifies Crypto Oasis Ventures' commitment to expanding its presence in Dubai and further strengthens its position as a key player in the global Blockchain ecosystem.



"We are thrilled to partner with Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), a renowned financial hub known for its regulatory excellence and commitment to fostering innovation," said Faisal Zaidi, Co-Founder and CMO of Crypto Oasis Ventures. "By establishing our office within the DIFC Innovation Hub, we aim to leverage The Centre's vibrant ecosystem, collaborate with like-minded organisations, and explore new opportunities for growth."



DIFC is a leading global international financial centre that plays a pivotal role in driving economic diversification and innovation in the region. As a strategic partner, DIFC will provide the Crypto Oasis Ventures ecosystem with access to a network of global investors, industry experts, and regulatory resources. This collaboration will facilitate the development of cutting-edge blockchain solutions, positioning Crypto Oasis Ventures at the forefront of the digital transformation in the financial sector.



Mohammad Alblooshi, Chief Executive Officer of DIFC Innovation Hub commented: "The DIFC Innovation hub has a long history of partnering with leading and visionary institutions to enable business growth for our start-up ecosystem. This partnership will bring immense value to start-ups participating in our various accelerator programmes this year who will be able to leverage on Crypto Oasis's expertise to amplify their existing business models."



"We are pleased to see Crypto Oasis expand their presence here in Dubai at the DIFC Innovation hub as they continue to innovate and drive growth in collaboration with our vibrant community of tech and innovation disruptors," he added.



The strategic location of the Crypto Oasis Studio, at DIFC Gate Avenue, will enable Crypto Oasis Ventures to enhance its operations and strengthen its relationships with key stakeholders. By establishing a physical presence within DIFC Innovation Hub, the company aims to attract top talent, collaborate with industry leaders, and forge partnerships that drive Blockchain adoption globally.



About Crypto Oasis Ventures



Crypto Oasis Ventures is a leading Venture Builder with a strong focus on the Middle East and North Africa region. It has successfully established the Crypto Oasis Ecosystem, which has emerged as the world's fastest-growing Blockchain Ecosystem. In the United Arab Emirates alone, the ecosystem has identified over 1,800 organizations and boasts a workforce of more than 8,650 individuals dedicated to the Blockchain industry. The ecosystem encompasses various stakeholders, including Investors & Collectors, Start-Ups & Projects, Corporates, Science & Research Institutions, Service Providers, and Government Entities & Associations.



As one of the pioneers in the local venture-building landscape, Crypto Oasis Ventures benefits from a global network and maintains robust connections to the renowned Crypto Valley in Switzerland. Notably, it holds the distinction of being the first Web3 venture-building company based in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC). The primary goal of Crypto Oasis Ventures is to nurture the ecosystem and expedite the growth of Web3-related organizations in the Middle East, North Africa and beyond.



Crypto Oasis Ventures has spearheaded several successful ventures, including Crypto Oasis Labs, Crypto Oasis Sentio, arte, Crypto Oasis Games Guild, Inacta Communications, and The Green Block. These ventures showcase the company's commitment to innovation, collaboration, and sustainable development within the Web3 space. For more information, visit www.cryptooasis.ae.



About Dubai International Financial Centre



Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) is one of the world's most advanced financial centres, and the leading financial hub for the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA), which comprises 72 countries with an approximate population of 3 billion and an estimated GDP of USD 8 trillion.



With a close to 20-year track record of facilitating trade and investment flows across the MEASA region, the Centre connects these fast-growing markets with the economies of Asia, Europe and the Americas through Dubai.



DIFC is home to an internationally recognised, independent regulator and a proven judicial system with an English common law framework, as well as the region's largest financial ecosystem of over 36,000 professionals working across over 4,300 active registered companies - making up the largest and most diverse pool of industry talent in the region.



The Centre's vision is to drive the future of finance through cutting-edge technology, innovation, and partnerships. Today, it is the global future of finance and innovation hub offering one of the region's most comprehensive FinTech and venture capital environments, including cost-effective licensing solutions, fit-for-purpose regulation, innovative accelerator programmes, and funding for growth-stage start-ups. Comprising a variety of world-renowned retail and dining venues, a dynamic art and culture scene, residential apartments, hotels and public spaces, DIFC continues to be one of Dubai's most sought-after business and lifestyle destinations.



For further information, please visit our website: difc.ae, or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @DIFC.



For media enquiries, please contact:



Maria Fernandez

Marketing Manager, Crypto Oasis Ventures

Tel.: +971 056 385 3146

E-mail: maria@cryptooasis.ae



Omar Nasro

ASDA'A BCW | +9714 450 7600 | omar.nasro@bcw-global.com



Rasha Mezher

Dubai International Financial Centre Authority

Consultant, Marketing & Corporate Communications

+97143622451 | t-rasha.mezher@difc.ae





