

SINGAPORE, July 20, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - The Asia Travel Technology Industry Association (ATTIA) and Web in Travel (WiT) announce who is participating on the Judges Panel for the inaugural Travel Changemakers Awards 2023. The Awards seek to recognise innovators that have used technology to build back better, post-pandemic, with the winners to be announced at WiT Singapore, 2-4 Oct 2023. Those awarded will demonstrate how they have had respect for the environment, created meaningful engagement with local communities or unearthed hidden gems for travellers to discover. They laud the repurposing of assets rather than building new, and how they demonstrate that diversity and inclusion are critical to building back better. The prestigious panel consists of imminent industry leaders, as follows. Aya Aso , CEO, SAVVY Collective

Rod Cuthbert , Chairperson, Jayride; Board Member, Veltra (Tokyo); Board Member, Tourism Tasmania; Founder, Viator

Loic Dujardin , Head of ESG, Traveloka

Fred Barou - Senior VP, Online Travel and Market Strategy, Amadeus

Kelly Kolb - VP for Government Affairs, Travelport

Steven Liew - Director of Public Policy, APAC, Airbnb

Choe Peng Sum , CEO, Pan Pacific Hotels Group

Aloke Bajpai , Co-Founder, Group CEO and Managing Director, ixigo

Elaine Tan, Director, AirAsia Foundation

Daniel Gelfer , Director of Global Government Affairs, Agoda

Kenneth Lim, Assistant Chief Executive of Marketing Group, Singapore Tourism Board Chis Kerin, Managing Director, ATTIA says, "We are delighted by the support demonstrated by the travel tech industry for these awards, and are equally thrilled to have assembled such an esteemed judging panel. With their collective expertise, we are confident that the submissions will be held to the highest possible standards." "We are delighted with the calibre of judges that have embraced these awards in its first year," says Yeoh Siew Hoon, Founder, WiT. "It is an honour to recognise those who turned ideas into action and initiated programmes to build back better during the pandemic. They will deservedly get their heyday with these awards, which will demonstrate exactly how the travel, tourism and hospitality industries has taken lessons learned over the pandemic to plan and create a better future for all travellers". To enter the Awards, click here MEDIA CONTACT:

Sheree Tan

Senior Associate, Pinpoint PR

sheree@pinpointpr.sg

+65 8313 9472





Topic: Press release summary

Source: WiT

Sectors: Trade Shows, Travel & Tourism, Daily News, Regional, Hospitality, Local Biz

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

