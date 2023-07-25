Singapore, July 24, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Ever had days where you felt extremely tired after a long day's work, yet suffer from insomnia? How about a gassy and bloated stomach, unexplained skin issues like eczema and rosacea, especially after eating a particular type of food?





You may have a gut feeling that something doesn't feel right within the body, and you might just be right – an unhealthy gut health could possibly be the underlying issue to all of these sporadic, random outbreaks that you cannot find an explanation for.

While gut issues are something that is not widely discussed, one would be surprised that as many as 10 percent of Singaporeans are suffering from Irritable Bowel Syndrome, a chronic issue that is a typical manifestation of poor gut health. What is more concerning is that while gut health is an important factor to maintain overall health, only 16% of Singaporeans are more likely to focus on consuming digestive health supplements.

Persistent issues that seem trivial and insignificant, such as itchy skin, with or without the onset of eczema, along with chronic fatigue, could also spell liver issues. Contrary to popular belief, poor liver function does not just affect those who consume alcohol. Excessive consumption of fatty foods and even long term medication can also stress and burden the liver, weakening its functions and increasing the risk of liver disease.

LAC, Leader in Antioxidative Control, would like to drive home the importance of gut and liver health through LAC Probiotic Complex 25 Billion CFUs and LAC Activated Liver Protector.





Both products are made with scientifically proven blends of vitamins and minerals to boost the gut and liver health. The LAC Probiotic Complex contains six strains of Lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium probiotics, the "friendly bacteria" that are important within the human body to maintain a healthy digestive tract.





The LAC Activated Liver Protector, on the other hand, contains a blend of Traditional Chinese Medicinal herbs that can prevent and relieve fatty liver, promote healthy liver function and lower bad blood lipid levels.

Together, both supplements work together to provide support for digestive discomfort and nourishing your gut health from within, encouraging individuals to develop mindful habits of building and maintaining a strong and healthy gut.

About LAC Global

Headquartered in Singapore, LAC Global is one of Asia's largest speciality retailers in nutritional supplements, vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other speciality supplements in Anti-ageing and Beauty, Immunity, Weight Management, Sports Nutrition, and Energy.

The Company owns the LAC brand, short for Leader in Antioxidative Control™, a leading health and wellness supplement brand with a global presence. Since its founding, LAC has embarked on a pioneering journey to develop scientifically based formulas, harnessing the best of eastern wisdom and western technology to fight free radicals, combat ageing brought forth by oxidative stress, and support you daily in looking, feeling, and functioning at your best. Having established a global presence since 1997, LAC's reach includes Singapore, Malaysia, Taiwan, Philippines, China, Japan, Vietnam, Myanmar, USA, Central & South Americas, and the Middle East. Currently, there are more than 220 LAC branded stores in Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines and Taiwan ROC. LAC stringently sources ingredients from around the globe, such as USA, Japan, France, Australia, New Zealand and Switzerland to ensure utmost quality, and works only with the most specialised partners in developing and manufacturing health solutions.

Its other brands include Xndo Food For Health. LAC Global is dedicated to ensuring consumers stay well, and live life to the fullest.

Website: LAC.sg

Instagram: @LACGlobalSingapore

Facebook: @LACGlobalSingapore