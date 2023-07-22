Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Saturday, July 22, 2023
Friday, 21 July 2023, 14:06 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.
Mitsubishi Power Receives Full-Turnkey Contract to Build Three Gas Turbine Combined Cycle (GTCC) Power Plants with a Total Output of 1,950MW Natural Gas-Fired M701JAC Turbines in Sodegaura City, Chiba Prefecture
A Full-Scope Long-Term Service Agreement Was Also Signed to Support Businesses in Providing Reliable Power Supplies

- Chiba-Sodegaura Power Co., Ltd., a Special Purpose Company in which TOKYO GAS CO.,LTD is investing, is scheduled to commence commercial operations in FY2029
- Gas turbines capable of hydrogen co-firing will be supplied and the plant will be designed so that it can be converted to 100% hydrogen firing with minimal rebuilding in preparation for future decarbonization

TOKYO, July 21, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Power, a power solutions brand of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI), has received a full-turnkey contract from Chiba-Sodegaura Power Co., Ltd., a company in which TOKYO GAS CO.,LTD is investing, for a project to build three gas turbine combined cycle (GTCC) power plants with 650MW class natural gas-fired units in Sodegaura City, Chiba Prefecture. A full-scope long-term service agreement (LTSA) was also signed. Commercial operation will commence successively from the 2029 fiscal year, and Mitsubishi Power will thereafter provide support for businesses in providing reliable power supplies through its full-scope LTSA.

JAC Gas Turbine

The gas turbines that will generate the bulk of the power will be M701JAC gas turbines, a cutting-edge, high-performance model, according to the construction plan, which has been designed to achieve minimal environmental impact.

This project is a joint venture between MHI and Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, and covers EPC (engineering, procurement and construction). The two companies will collaborate on this project, with MHI supplying gas turbines, steam turbines, heat recovery steam generators and flue gas desulfurization systems and Mitsubishi Electric supplying generators and electrical products.

Future decarbonization will be considered from the construction stage: gas turbines capable of hydrogen co-firing will be supplied, and the plant will be designed so that it can be converted to 100% hydrogen firing with minimal rebuilding.

With decarbonization set to take place in the near future, Mitsubishi Power is working on the development of various technologies to provide support for reliable power supplies, both in Japan and overseas. Through this project, Mitsubishi Power will help to alleviate the power supply reliability issues that have occurred during Japan's high-load periods in recent years, and will be a global pioneer in hydrogen power generation, one of the keys to zero-carbon energy.

About MHI Group

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world's leading industrial groups, spanning energy, smart infrastructure, industrial machinery, aerospace and defense. MHI Group combines cutting-edge technology with deep experience to deliver innovative, integrated solutions that help to realize a carbon neutral world, improve the quality of life and ensure a safer world. For more information, please visit www.mhi.com or follow our insights and stories on spectra.mhi.com.


Topic: Press release summary
Source: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.
Sectors: Energy, Alternatives, Oil & Gas
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. Links

http://www.mhi.com

https://www.mhi.com/rss/

https://www.facebook.com/mhi.ltd/

https://twitter.com/MHI_Group

https://www.youtube.com/user/DiscoverMHI

https://www.linkedin.com/company/mitsubishi-heavy-industries/

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.
July 21, 2023 09:15 HKT/SGT
Participating in the Second Stage of the Nippon Foundation MEGURI2040
July 13, 2023 15:40 HKT/SGT
MHI Concludes MOU with FNT of Germany to Provide Integrated Management Software for Data Centers
July 13, 2023 10:21 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Receives Order for 12 Units of LNG Fuel Gas Supply System (FGSS)
July 12, 2023 16:58 HKT/SGT
Port of Newcastle and MHI Announce Clean Energy Partnerships Enabling Port of The Future in Newcastle
July 12, 2023 16:44 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Holds Christening and Launch Ceremony in Shimonoseki for LNG Bunkering Vessel KEYS Azalea
July 12, 2023 16:33 HKT/SGT
MHI Selected as Core Company in Charge of Design and Development of Government-Promoted Demonstration Fast Reactor
July 10, 2023 14:10 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Power Receives Order for Two Gas Turbines for 1,600MW Class GTCC Power Plant in Uzbekistan
July 7, 2023 10:13 HKT/SGT
MHI Acquires Concentric, LLC: The North American Leader in Power Management Solutions for Material Handling, Data Center and Utility Customers
July 6, 2023 10:19 HKT/SGT
MHIET to Install 100% Hydrogen Engine Generator Set for In-house Evaluation
July 5, 2023 14:03 HKT/SGT
MHIAE Earns "2023 Company of the Year" Award to be Identified as the Best in Class in the European Commercial Heat Pumps Industry
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       