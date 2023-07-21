Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
Peijia Medical Announces its Unaudited Operating Statistics for the First Half of 2023
Revenue is expected to rise 85% to 94% year-on-year

HONG KONG, July 21, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - July 21, 2023, Peijia Medical Limited ("Peijia Medical" or the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group", stock code: 9996.HK) announced its certain 2023 unaudited operating statistics of the Group for the six months ended June 30, 2023 ("the first half of 2023") today, the revenue is expected to increase 85.2 to 93.6% year-on-year, to approximately RMB220 million to RMB230 million.

The increase in revenue in the first half of 2023 was primarily attributable to the commercialization of transcatheter aortic valve replacement products (including the first-generation product TaurusOne and the second-generation retrievable product TaurusElite), which has been accelerated, further increasing the Group's market share.

In addition, benefiting by the sales volume of the Group's existing neurointerventional products (including Tethys Intermediate Catheter, SacSpeed Balloon Dilatation Catheter, Jasper Detachable Coil and Syphonet Stent Retriever, etc.) has increased constantly, hence continuously contributing to the revenue growth of the Group.

Meanwhile, the Group's ischemic products (including Fastunnel Delivery Balloon Dilatation Catheter, etc.) whose registration applications were approved by the National Medical Products Administration of the PRC in the second quarter of 2022, have since been commercialized, also contributing to the increase in the revenue of the Group.

As the Company is still in the process of finalizing the interim results of the Group for the first half of 2023. The above operating information is provided for investors' reference only.

About Peijia Medical Limited
Peijia Medical, headquartered in Suzhou, Jiangsu Province, China, was established in 2012 and listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in May 2020 (Stock Code: 9996. HK). Adhering to the corporate vision of "Dedication with Passion, Devotion for Life", always put life and safety first, cultivate technology deeply, persist in innovation, and do as much as it can for helping life and health. With the strategic layout of "Innovation-oriented, Simultaneous Treatment of Heart and Cerebrovascular Diseases" and focusing on the innovation, R&D and production of high-end medical devices for structural heart and cerebrovascular disease intervention, Peijia Medical covers the entire product pipeline for aortic, mitral and tricuspid valve replacements and surgical instruments and accessories, as well as diseases related to hemorrhagic, ischemic and vascular access in the field of neurointervention, built a relatively comprehensive product portfolio and solutions in the field of structural heart and neurovascular diseases in China.



Topic: Press release summary Sectors: BioTech, Healthcare & Pharm
