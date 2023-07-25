Monday, 24 July 2023, 14:27 HKT/SGT Share:

DUBAI, UAE, July 24, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), the leading global financial hub in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region, today announced its first edition of the Future Sustainability Forum. The Forum to be held 4-5 October 2023, at the Ritz-Carlton DIFC, will focus on mobilising sustainable finance and innovation by connecting industry leaders, investors, tech disruptors, and policy makers, and channel investment flows between the global north and global south, to accelerate climate action.



Highlights:

- The inaugural Future Sustainability Forum marks the Year of Sustainability in the UAE and will be held in Dubai 4-5 October 2023.

- Agenda supports COP28's 4-pillar plan on fast-tracking the transition, fixing climate finance, focusing on adaptation to protect lives and livelihoods, and making COP28 fully inclusive, announced by COP28 President-designate and Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology today 13 July 2023.

- The Forum brings together global decision and change makers in the finance industry, to explore ways for the sector to lead action on climate change, deliver a just transition to a sustainable economy, and accelerate efforts to achieve the longer-term goals of the Paris Agreement and UN SDGs 2030.

- The Future Sustainability Forum is part of DIFC's sustainability programme in the run up to COP28, the largest finance-focused campaign for COP28, backed by international financial institutions and thought leaders in green and sustainable finance.



Central to DIFC's programme in the run up to COP28, the announcement of the inaugural Future Sustainability Forum ('The Forum'), further demonstrates the Centre's commitment to play a leading role in advancing COP28 priorities, aligned with DIFC's chairmanship of the Dubai Sustainable Finance Working Group (DSFWG), established in 2019.



The Forum also marks the Year of Sustainability in the UAE and builds on DIFC's vision to pave the way for coordinated global solutions to deliver on the climate financing needs of emerging markets and developing economies, whilst supporting sustainable economic growth for Dubai, UAE, and the wider region.



Arif Amiri, CEO of DIFC Authority, said: "We are thrilled to welcome the world to Dubai and the Future Sustainability Forum as part of our 'Path to COP28' programme. As the nation prepares to host COP28, The Forum underscores our commitment to addressing pressing environmental challenges. Through collaboration and innovative financial solutions, we aim to drive tangible progress towards a low-carbon, climate-resilient future. We are committed to contribute to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and look forward to enable meaningful dialogue and actionable outcomes at this important event and beyond."



Set to mobilise key stakeholders, including the finance and insurance sectors, towards accelerating net-zero goals, the Forum provides a platform to explore future sustainability and climate technologies, critical for the world's net-zero agenda as well as achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDG's) and contributing to delivery of the Paris Agreement.



The Forum also aligns with DIFC's 2030 Strategy to drive the future of finance, and on Dubai's position as a global leader for Green and Sustainable Bonds and Sukuk, with NASDAQ Dubai representing a 110+bn market size with over 16 per cent being sustainable bonds and sukuks.



The Forum's Agenda supports COP28's 4-pillar plan on fast-tracking the transition, fixing climate finance, focusing on adaptation to protect lives and livelihoods, and making COP28 fully inclusive, announced by COP28 President-designate and Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology today.



The UAE and Dubai government have spearheaded a range of comprehensive sustainability programmes in the pursuit of a net zero future. With initiatives like the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050, the UAE Net Zero 2050 strategic initiative, and the UAE Vision 2070, a clear emphasis is placed on renewable energy adoption, water conservation, waste management, and sustainable urban development. These strategic endeavours serve as a testament to the nation's proactive approach in addressing environmental challenges for a sustainable future.



The Future Sustainability Forum will put the spotlight on the UAE's sustainable practices particularly within the financial ecosystem, inviting global experts to connect, collaborate and share insight to accelerate the global transition towards a low-carbon, climate-resilient future. Panel discussions and sessions include: 'Supporting corporates in embedding ESG within their organisations'; 'Empowering companies to design their path to Net-Zero'; 'Unlocking the potential of ESG-driven innovation'; 'Fostering sustainable entrepreneurial ecosystems'; and 'Transforming capital to drive the low carbon transition'.



To register for the Future Sustainability Forum visit: www.futuresustainabilityforum.com.



About Dubai International Financial Centre



Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) is one of the world's most advanced financial centres, and the leading financial hub for the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA), which comprises 72 countries with an approximate population of 3 billion and an estimated GDP of USD 8 trillion.



With a close to 20-year track record of facilitating trade and investment flows across the MEASA region, the Centre connects these fast-growing markets with the economies of Asia, Europe and the Americas through Dubai.



DIFC is home to an internationally recognised, independent regulator and a proven judicial system with an English common law framework, as well as the region's largest financial ecosystem of over 36,000 professionals working across over 4,300 active registered companies - making up the largest and most diverse pool of industry talent in the region.



The Centre's vision is to drive the future of finance through cutting-edge technology, innovation, and partnerships. Today, it is the global future of finance and innovation hub offering one of the region's most comprehensive FinTech and venture capital environments, including cost-effective licensing solutions, fit-for-purpose regulation, innovative accelerator programmes, and funding for growth-stage start-ups.



Comprising a variety of world-renowned retail and dining venues, a dynamic art and culture scene, residential apartments, hotels and public spaces, DIFC continues to be one of Dubai's most sought-after business and lifestyle destinations.



For further information, please visit our website: difc.ae, or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @DIFC.



For media enquiries, please contact:

Omar Nasro

ASDA'A BCW | +9714 4507600

omar.nasro@bcw-global.com



Rasha Mezher | Dubai International Financial Centre Authority

Consultant, Marketing & Corporate Communications

+9714 3622451

t-rasha.mezher@difc.ae





