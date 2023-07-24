Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, July 25, 2023
Monday, 24 July 2023, 19:09 HKT/SGT
Share:
Atlas Lithium Announces Investments from Strategic Parties to Advance Its Lithium Project

Boca Raton, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - July 24, 2023) - Atlas Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ: ATLX) ("Atlas Lithium" or "Company"), a leading mineral exploration company, is pleased to announce that it has received an investment of US$ 10 million for restricted shares of the Company's common stock from four investors with long-dated experience in the lithium industry. One of the investors is Mr. Martin Rowley, recently retired Chairman of Allkem Limited, a well-known lithium company with market capitalization of approximately US$ 7 billion. The capital raised will be utilized in advancing Atlas Lithium's 100%-owned Neves Project in Brazil's Lithium Valley, a well-regarded mining district for hard-rock lithium. Additional details of this transaction can be found in the Current Report on Form 8-K which the Company filed today with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Mr. Rowley has the unique distinction of being instrumental in the creation of two major resource companies. In 1996, Mr. Rowley co-founded First Quantum Minerals Ltd., a copper company which has a current market capitalization of approximately US$ 18 billion. He recognized early the potential of the lithium sector, and in 2009 become Chairman of Lithium One Inc., which at that stage had secured interests in the Sal de Vida and James Bay hard-rock lithium assets in Australia. Mr. Rowley became Chairman of Galaxy Resources Limited after it merged with Lithium One, adding to its portfolio the well-known Mt. Cattlin spodumene mine in Australia.

Mr. Rowley oversaw the operations of Galaxy Resources when it experienced significant growth, ultimately resulting in the successful merger with Orocobre Limited in 2021, which created Allkem Limited. Since the time of his appointment as Chairman of Galaxy Resources, the market capitalization of now Allkem Limited has grown from US$ 15 million to US$ 7 billion when he retired as Chairman of Allkem in November 2022.

Marc Fogassa, Atlas Lithium's CEO and Chairman, commented, "Mr. Rowley is one of the most distinguished names in the lithium space. Together with the other investors, this remarkable group brings unparalleled experience, industry knowledge, and contacts throughout the lithium supply chain. Atlas Lithium is most fortunate to have earned their interest as we rapidly advance our project."

About Atlas Lithium Corporation

Atlas Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ: ATLX) is focused on advancing and developing its 100%-owned hard-rock lithium project in Brazil's Lithium Valley, a well-known lithium district in the state of Minas Gerais. The Company's exploration mineral rights for lithium cover approximately 308 km2 and are located primarily in Brazil's Lithium Valley. In addition, Atlas Lithium has 100% ownership of mineral rights for other battery and critical metals including nickel (222 km2), rare earths (122 km2), titanium (89 km2), and graphite (56 km2). The Company also owns approximately 45% of Apollo Resources Corp. (private company; iron) and approximately 28% of Jupiter Gold Corp. (OTCQB: JUPGF) (gold and quartzite).

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward looking statements are based upon the current plans, estimates and projections of Atlas Lithium Corporation and its subsidiaries (collectively, "Atlas Lithium" or "Company") and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ from the forward- looking statements. Such statements include, among others, those concerning market and industry segment growth and demand and acceptance of new and existing products; any projections of production, reserves, sales, earnings, revenue, margins or other financial items; any statements of the plans, strategies and objectives of management for future operations; any statements regarding future economic conditions or performance; uncertainties related to conducting business in Brazil, as well as all assumptions, expectations, predictions, intentions or beliefs about future events. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements: results from ongoing geotechnical analysis of projects; business conditions in Brazil; general economic conditions, geopolitical events and regulatory changes; availability of capital; Atlas Lithium's ability to maintain its competitive position; manipulative attempts by short sellers to drive down our stock price; and dependence on key management.

Additional risks related to the Company and its subsidiaries are more fully discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on May 15, 2023. Please also refer to the Company's other filings with the SEC, all of which are available at www.sec.gov. In addition, any forward-looking statements represent the Company's views only as of today and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. The Company explicitly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations:
Michael Kim or Brooks Hamilton
MZ Group - MZ North America
+1 (949) 546-6326
ATLX@mzgroup.us
https://www.atlas-lithium.com/
@Atlas_Lithium

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/174575




Topic: Press release summary
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
BioGX Candida Auris PCR Assay Global Adoption Accelerates  
July 25, 2023 00:00 HKT/SGT
Atlas Lithium Announces Investments from Strategic Parties to Advance Its Lithium Project  
July 24, 2023 20:00 HKT/SGT
HanchorBio Announces Taiwan FDA IND Approval for the Multi-Regional Clinical Trial of HCB101 to Treat Solid and Hematological Malignancies  
July 24, 2023 19:30 HKT/SGT
Atlas Lithium Announces Investments from Strategic Parties to Advance Its Lithium Project  
July 24, 2023 19:09 HKT/SGT
FREED GROUP Closes Pre-C Financing Round  
July 24, 2023 18:28 HKT/SGT
OSIM Unveils South Korean Actor Hyun Bin as Ambassador for Next Generation uDream Pro Well-Being Chair  
July 24, 2023 18:00 HKT/SGT
MHIAEL Completes First Maintenance of PW1100G-JM Aero Engine for the Airbus A320neo family  
Monday, July 24, 2023 5:06:00 PM
2023 Deloitte Hong Kong Technology Fast & Rising Star program opens for applications from fast-growing, innovative local enterprises  
July 24, 2023 17:02 HKT/SGT
DIFC continues to drive Action on global Climate Change on Path to COP28, announces Future Sustainability Forum in Dubai  
July 24, 2023 14:27 HKT/SGT
International Self-Care Day: Better Self-Care, Better Healthcare; Better Welfare Globally  
July 24, 2023 14:00 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
BYTES 2023 - Big Data Analytics & AI Summit
25  -  26   July
Singapore
2023 CyberSec Indonesia Conference
26  -  27   July
Jakarta, Indonesia
Incorporating Safe Health Design Framework in The Design of Operating Theatres
27   July
Virtual
Mastering Clean Ammonia
2   August
Virtual
Renewable Energy Power Purchase Agreements
2   August
Virtual
Fintech Revolution Summit – Egypt
2  -  3   August
Cairo, Egypt
World AI Show
2  -  3   August
Singapore
World Blockchain Summit
2  -  3   August
Singapore
ESCON 2023
3  -  5   August
Singapore
T4 Banking Philippines
17   August
The Hilton Manila Hotel, Manila, Philippines
SETA and Solar+Storage Asia (SSA)
17  -  18   August
Bangkok, Thailand
Franchising & Licensing Asia (FLAsia)
17  -  19   August
Sands Expo & Convention Centre, Singapore
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)
21  -  24   August
Virtual
Mastering Wind Power
22  -  23   August
Virtual
Asia EV Conference
24   August
Bangkok, Thailand
2nd Solar&Energy Storage Future Asia 2023
29   August
Bangkok, Thailand
Solar & Energy Storage Future ASIA 2023
29   August
Bangkok，Thailand
Dispatchable & Flexible Solar Power
1   September
Virtual
Hospital Management Asia 2023
5  -  6   September
Kuala Lumpur,Malaysia
Renewable Energy Project Finance & Financial Modelling
11   September
Virtual
LNG: Supply, Demand, Pricing and Trading
12   September
Virtual
transport logistic & air cargo Southeast Asia 2023
13  -  15   September
Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre, Singapore
4th Solar＆Energy Storage Future Spain 2023
14   September
Madrid, Spain
Data Architecture Singapore
19   September
Singapore
Connected Britain
20  -  21   September
London, UK
InsurTech Leaders Summit
20  -  21   September
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
2023 EV Tech Asia Singapore Conference + Exhibition
21  -  22   September
Singapore
Spikes Asia 2019
25  -  27   September
Singapore
The CXNext Phil Summit 2023
26   September
Manila, Philippines
AI & Big Data Expo
26  -  27   September
RAI, AMSTERDAM
CTS 2023
26  -  27   September
London, UK
London Climate Technology Show
26  -  27   September
London
HR Tech Festival 2020
29  -  30   September
Suntec, Singapore
Tech Summit 23 Expo Lahore
29  September -  1   October
Pakistan
Offshore Wind
2   October
Virtual
Africa Water Forum
2  -  3   October
Morocco
3rd Annual Modernscapes MENA 2023
3  -  4   October
Dubai, UAE
Asia LegalTech Leaders Summit
4  -  5   October
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Blockchain Economy Summit
4  -  5   October
Dubai, UAE
Modern DevOps Melbourne
9   October
Melbourne, Australia
AI Asia Expo - Philippines 2023
10  -  11   October
Manila, Philippines
2nd Solar＆Energy Storage Future Malaysia 2023
11   October
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Big Data & AI World
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Cloud Expo Asia
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Cyber Security World
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Data Centre World Asia
11  -  12   October
Singapore
eCommerce Expo Asia
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Power Purchase Agreement
11  -  19   October
Virtual
The MarTech Summit Bangkok
18  -  19   October
Bangkok, Thailand
Industrial Transformation Asia-Pacific 2023
18  -  20   October
Singapore
Mastering Solar Power
23   October
Virtual
2nd Annual Women Leaders Summit MENA 2023
24  -  25   October
Dubai, UAE
Blockchain Life 2023
24  -  25   October
Dubai
META Cinema Forum
24  -  25   October
Dubai, UAE
The MarTech Summit Roundtable Singapore
25   October
Singapore
3rd Annual Islamic FinTech Leaders Summit
25  -  26   October
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
InfoComm India 2023
25  -  27   October
Mumbai, India
Chief Customer Experience Officer Summit
26   October
Singapore
Chief Transformation Officer Summit Singapore
26   October
Singapore
Agri Food Tech Expo Asia 2023
31  October -  2   November
Singapore
transport logistic Southeast Asia
1  -  3   November
Singapore
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)
6  -  9   November
Virtual
The MarTech Summit London
16  -  17   November
London
ASEAN CLEAN ENERGY WEEK 2023
21  -  22   November
Manila, Philippines
Total Telecom Congress
21  -  22   November
The RAI, Amsterdam
ASEAN Ceramics
28  -  30   November
Vietnam
London EV Show 2023
28  -  30   November
London
26TH INTERNATIONAL CYBERSECURITY CONFERENCE
28  November -  1   December
Dubai, UAE
Hospital @ Home Asia 2023
29  -  30   November
Singapore
Glasstech Asia
29  November -  1   December
Bangkok, Thailand
InfoComm Asia 2024
17  -  19   July
Bangkok, Thailand
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       