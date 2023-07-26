Tuesday, 25 July 2023, 15:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: CleverTap CleverTap Partners with SpiceJet to Deliver a Seamless Customer Experience With CleverTap onboard, SpiceJet aims to take its customer engagement to new heights, ensuring that every interaction is meaningful and tailored to individual preferences.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. and MUMBAI, India, July 25, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - CleverTap, the all-in-one engagement platform, announced its partnership with SpiceJet, one of India's premier airlines. This strategic collaboration will empower SpiceJet to enhance its customer experience by leveraging CleverTap's advanced technology to deliver personalized and contextual communication across its web and mobile channels.



As a prominent player in the airline industry, SpiceJet is dedicated to providing exceptional services and experiences to its customers. With CleverTap onboard, SpiceJet aims to take its customer engagement to new heights, ensuring every interaction is meaningful and tailored to individual preferences.



CleverTap's robust platform offers an array of cutting-edge features designed to optimize customer engagement. By harnessing CleverTap's capabilities, SpiceJet will be able to analyze customer data, create comprehensive user profiles, and deliver engaging experiences thus maximizing the lifetime value of their customers. This personalized approach will not only enhance customer satisfaction but also foster long-term loyalty.



"At SpiceJet, our foremost commitment is to provide our customers with the finest personalized experience," said Debojo Maharshi, Chief Business Officer at SpiceJet. "Our collaboration with CleverTap will further enhance this objective. By joining forces, we take a remarkable stride forward in enhancing customer engagement and retention. With CleverTap's assistance, we can now deliver timely and precisely targeted communication to our passengers, ensuring that their journey with us remains seamless and unforgettable."



CleverTap's advanced customer analytics, personalization and orchestration capabilities will enable SpiceJet to send passengers personalized notifications, updates, and offers, keeping them informed and engaged at every stage. Whether it's flight information, exclusive promotions, or personalized recommendations, customers can expect a truly meaningful experience that caters to their unique preferences and needs.



"We are thrilled to be partnering with SpiceJet, a leading airline that shares our commitment to delivering exceptional customer experiences," said Sidharth Malik, CEO at CleverTap. "Our platform will help SpiceJet deliver personalized and contextual communication, ultimately maximizing the brand's customer lifetime value. Our AI-driven hyper-personalized insights will help SpiceJet gain a deeper understanding of their user base, further solidifying their brand-to-customer relationship."



The partnership between CleverTap and SpiceJet signifies a significant step forward in revolutionizing customer engagement within the airline industry. By leveraging CleverTap's state-of-the-art technology, SpiceJet will deliver seamless, personalized, and contextual communication, setting new standards for customer experiences in the aviation sector.



CleverTap is the all-in-one customer engagement platform that helps brands personalize and optimize all consumer touch points to improve user engagement, retention, and lifetime value. It's the only solution built to address the needs of retention and growth teams, with audience analytics, deep-segmentation, multi-channel engagement, product recommendations, and automation in one unified product.



The platform is powered by TesseractDB(TM) - the world's first purpose-built database for customer engagement, offering both speed and economies of scale.



CleverTap is trusted by 2000 customers, including Electronic Arts, TiltingPoint, Gamebasics, Big Fish, MobilityWare, TED, English Premier League, TD Bank, Carousell, AirAsia, Papa John's, and Tesco.



Backed by leading investors such as Peak XV Partners, Tiger Global, Accel, and CDPQ the company is headquartered in Mountain View, California, with presence in San Francisco, New York, Sao Paulo, Bogota, London, Amsterdam, Sofia, Dubai, Mumbai, Singapore, and Jakarta.



For more information, visit clevertap.com or follow on LinkedIn and Twitter.



