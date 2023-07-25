Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, July 26, 2023
Tuesday, 25 July 2023, 21:00 HKT/SGT
Global Crypto Community Convenes at Dubai's Blockchain Economy Summit, Uniting Industry Leaders for a Groundbreaking Event on October 4-5, 2023

DUBAI, July 25, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - The Blockchain Economy Summit, recognized as the world's largest blockchain conference network, is set to redefine the future of finance by bringing together key players and experts from the crypto industry. The highly anticipated 8th edition of the summit will take place over two days in Dubai on October 4-5, 2023, in Le Meridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Center, attracting the world's top crypto companies, blockchain entrepreneurs and AI innovators.


Solidifying its position as a premier event in the blockchain and cryptocurrency space, the Blockchain Economy Summit has achieved remarkable success with previous editions held in London and Istanbul earlier this year. These highly acclaimed summits have further established the event's global reputation. Notably, OKX, the World's second-largest crypto exchange, proudly serves as the Exclusive Title sponsor for all of Blockchain Economy's 2023 Summits.

As Dubai rapidly emerges as a global crypto hub, the Blockchain Economy Dubai Summit will serve as the region's premier gathering, representing the world of blockchain, cryptocurrency and AI. With participants from over 85 countries, this prestigious event offers a comprehensive program focused on the future of financial technologies, providing extensive networking opportunities for attendees.

"We are thrilled to be back in Dubai, a city at the forefront of embracing blockchain technology," said Servi Aman, General Manager of the Blockchain Economy Summit. "Dubai's strategic vision and commitment to innovation perfectly align with our mission to shape the future of finance. This event will spark collaboration and exploration of groundbreaking ideas, driving the crypto industry forward."

The Blockchain Economy Dubai Summit will feature renowned speakers from various sectors of the tech industry. The first lineup of notable speakers joining the event this year includes:
1. Martin Hanzl - Head of New Technologies at EY Law
2. Lennix Lai - Global Chief Commercial Officer at OKX
3. Fred Sun - Head of Strategy at Tencent Cloud International
4. Matthew Sigel - Head of Digital Assets Research at VanEck
5. Michael van de Poppe - Crypto Investor, Technical Analyst and CEO of MN Trading
6. Charles Cheng - Ph.D, Forbes China 60
7. Sam Blatteis - CEO of The MENA Catalysts
8. Alex Fazel - Chief Partnership Officer at SwissBorg

These influential speakers, along with many others, will share their expertise and insights, contributing to the vibrant discussions and knowledge exchange at the summit.
The summit will delve into the latest developments and trends within the blockchain, cryptocurrency and AI space, featuring industry leaders, engaging panel discussions, and opportunities for growth and investment. With top crypto companies and tech entrepreneurs converging in Dubai, the event will serve as an unparalleled platform for networking, knowledge sharing, and fostering strategic partnerships.

Dubai's dynamic ecosystem, progressive regulatory framework, and thriving crypto community provide the ideal backdrop for the Blockchain Economy Dubai Summit. The event aims to solidify Dubai's position as a global leader in blockchain innovation and accelerate its journey towards becoming a prominent crypto hub.

For more information about the Blockchain Economy Dubai Summit and to secure your participation, please visit the below links:

Tickets: https://beconomydubai.com/tickets
Sponsorships: https://beconomydubai.com/why-sponsor
Discounted Hotel Booking: https://beconomydubai.com/venue

Name: Blockchain Economy Dubai Summit 2023
Date: October 04-05, 2023
Venue: Le Meridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Center
Event Hashtag: #BESUMMIT
Contact address: contact@teklip.org


