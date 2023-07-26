Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, July 26, 2023
Wednesday, 26 July 2023, 08:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Honda Motor Co, Ltd
Honda to Begin Track Testing of Civic Type R-GT, New Honda GT500 Model, Scheduled to Compete in the 2024 Season of the SUPER GT Series

TOKYO, July 26, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - Honda Racing Corporation (HRC) today announced plans to conduct the first shakedown test of the Civic Type R-GT, which is scheduled to debut in the 2024 season and compete in the GT500 Class of the SUPER GT Series*. The test will be conducted on July 25 and 26, 2023 at the Okayama International Circuit in Japan.

Civic Type R-GT

Just as Honda created the Civic Type R in pursuit of the "ultimate pure sports performance" while striving for overwhelming speed and beauty, HRC developed the Civic Type R-GT as a dedicated race machine which features both outstanding aerodynamic performance needed to win in the top category of automobile races in Japan and styling design expressing the ultimate performance of the vehicle. The Civic Type R-GT is equipped with a dedicated 2.0-liter direct injection turbocharged inline 4-cylinder racing engine HRC has been developing and refining through racing.

Comment of Koji Watanabe, President of Honda Racing Corporation
"We are very pleased to be able to start the first track testing of the Civic Type R-GT, which is a race machine incorporating the aerodynamics, engine and other technologies, and the expertise that HRC has amassed by taking on challenges in a number of races inside and outside of Japan. Starting with the 2024 season, we will be competing in the GT500 class of SUPER GT, one of the most prestigious auto racing series in Japan. With our constant desire for victory, we will strive to win the championship from the very first year, so please keep your expectations high for the permeance the Civic Type R-GT will demonstrate in the coming years."

*The Super GT series is governed and operated by the GT Association (GTA)


Topic: Press release summary
Source: Honda Motor Co, Ltd
Sectors: Automotive
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.
Honda Motor Co, Ltd Links

http://www.honda.com

https://plus.google.com/110355594819754396833

https://www.facebook.com/HondaJP

https://twitter.com/HondaJP

https://www.youtube.com/user/HondaJPPR

https://jp.linkedin.com/company/honda

Honda Motor Co, Ltd
July 7, 2023 15:51 HKT/SGT
Honda and SCSK Reach Basic Agreement on Software Development Partnership
June 29, 2023 17:43 HKT/SGT
Honda Issues "Honda ESG Data Book 2023"
June 27, 2023 12:40 HKT/SGT
Honda Teams to Compete in 2023 FIM Endurance World Championship "Coca-Cola" Suzuka 8 Hours Endurance Road Race 44th Tournament
June 14, 2023 14:10 HKT/SGT
Honda Aircraft Company Announces Plan to Commercialize New Light Jet
May 30, 2023 15:06 HKT/SGT
Honda: Production, Sales and Export Results for April, 2023
May 24, 2023 18:01 HKT/SGT
Honda to Participate in FIA Formula One World Championship from 2026 Season as Power Unit Supplier for Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team
May 18, 2023 15:54 HKT/SGT
Ministerial Approval Granted to Form Research Body HySE for Development of Hydrogen Small Mobility Engines to Help Build Decarbonized Society
May 15, 2023 18:13 HKT/SGT
NEWS FLASH: 450SX Crown Fulfills Honda's '23 AMA SX Championship Sweep
May 15, 2023 18:04 HKT/SGT
Isuzu Selects Honda as Partner to Develop and Supply Fuel Cell System for its Fuel Cell-Powered Heavy-duty Truck Scheduled to be Launched in 2027
May 12, 2023 15:36 HKT/SGT
e:Ny1: The next all-electric vehicle from Honda combines comfort, performance and technology in a stylish B-segment SUV
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       