Wednesday, 26 July 2023, 08:20 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. MHI Selected as Core Company for Development of an HTGR Demonstration Reactor

TOKYO, July 26, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) has been selected by Japan's Agency for Natural Resources and Energy (ANRE), part of the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI), as the core company to lead the development of a high temperature gas-cooled reactor (HTGR) program. As the core company for this project, MHI will coordinate R&D, design, and construction of the HTGR demonstration reactor that ANRE plans to put into operation in the 2030s.

Illustration of a hydrogen terminal utilizing an HTGR

To achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, initiatives are underway for the utilization of carbon-free hydrogen energy in industrial sectors such as iron and steel, and chemicals, along with transportation and other hard-to-abate industries. Since HTGRs are capable of supplying carbon free heat at extremely high temperatures exceeding 900degC, their utilization can accelerate the realization of a hydrogen society. With such a carbon free, high-temperature heat source, stable and industrial scale production of hydrogen can be realized and when applied to various industrial sectors, this will achieve significant decarbonization.



MHI has been pursuing development of HTGRs since the 1970s, and has accumulated technologies through its role as the principal company for the construction of a High Temperature Engineering Test Reactor (HTTR) for the Japan Atomic Energy Agency (JAEA), a national research and development agency. In addition, since fiscal year 2022, MHI has participated in a demonstration program(Note) to produce hydrogen using the HTTR, partnering with JAEA to connect a hydrogen production plant to the HTTR as part of a demonstration test for hydrogen production. The selection of MHI as a core company reflects the recognition of its wealth of experience with the development of the HTGR, its proactive efforts in research and development, and its vast technical capabilities.



MHI will utilize and apply its accumulated technological expertise in the development of the HTGR demonstration reactor.



For details on the demonstration program to produce hydrogen using an HTTR, aimed at achieving carbon neutrality by 2050, see the following press release: www.mhi.com/news/220427.html



About MHI Group



Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world's leading industrial groups, spanning energy, smart infrastructure, industrial machinery, aerospace and defense. MHI Group combines cutting-edge technology with deep experience to deliver innovative, integrated solutions that help to realize a carbon neutral world, improve the quality of life and ensure a safer world. For more information, please visit www.mhi.com or follow our insights and stories on spectra.mhi.com.





Topic: Press release summary

Source: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Sectors: Energy, Alternatives

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

