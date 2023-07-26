Wednesday, 26 July 2023, 19:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: HKTDC Hong Kong delegation strengthens business ties with Indonesia MOUs formalise efforts to expand collaboration opportunities in finance, trade, technology and cultural exchange

JAKARTA, July 26, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - A Hong Kong business delegation - organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), led by the Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Mr John Lee and accompanied by Principal Officials - was in Jakarta, Indonesia today following a visit to Singapore in the past two days. The 30-strong delegation of business leaders from Hong Kong's major organisations, chambers and enterprises is making a week-long visit to Association of Southeast Asian Nations members to strengthen ties, expand networks and discuss collaboration riding on new policies in Hong Kong to attract investment and talent, as well as the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA), the Belt and Road Initiative and new cooperation agreements such as RCEP (Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership). Multiple MOUs were signed in Singapore (seven) and Indonesia (16), covering finance, trade, technology and cultural exchange.

Dr Sunny Chai, Chairman, Federation of Hong Kong Industries, Mr Nicholas Aguzin, Chief Executive,

HKEX; Dr Peter K N Lam, Chairman, HKTDC; Mr John Lee, Chief Executive of the HKSAR;

Mr Horace Cheung, Deputy Secretary of Justice; Mr Christopher Hui, Secretary for Financial Services

and the Treasury; Mr Algernon Yau, Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development [L-R]

Delegates visited major enterprises, met officials to understand Indonesia's development, and held a networking lunch with the local business community themed Indonesia-Hong Kong, Partnering for Success, hosted by the HKTDC.



At a press conference before the luncheon Mr Lee said: "ASEAN is Hong Kong's second-largest trading partner globally. Among ASEAN states, Indonesia is the largest nation. We are here to consolidate our friendship with Indonesia and other ASEAN states. We wish to strengthen our long-standing co-operation for mutual growth. More importantly, we wish to tell our friends here the good and latest stories of Hong Kong."



Mr Lee was accompanied by Deputy Financial Secretary Mr Michael Wong, Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury Mr Christopher Hui and Secretary for Commerce and Economic and Development Mr Algernon Yau.



HKTDC Chairman Dr Peter K N Lam, HKEX Chief Executive Mr Nicholas Aguzin and Federation of Hong Kong Industries Chairman Mr Sunny Chai, representing various sectors in Hong Kong, shared their insights on business development of Hong Kong and Indonesia at the press conference.



During the luncheon speech, the Deputy Minister of Trade of the Republic of Indonesia Jerry Sambuaga expressed gratitude for the visit. He believed the exchange would benefit both parties and said: "Hong Kong is an important trading partner for Indonesia and I am optimistic that the Indonesia-Hong Kong relationship will grow stronger and be mutually beneficial."



On the same occasion HKTDC Chairman Dr Peter K N Lam said: "As an international business hub and a two-way platform between Mainland China and the world, Hong Kong is the perfect partner for Indonesian companies to tap into the Chinese market or to go global. As the Belt and Road Initiative enters its 10th year, we can work together to capitalise on the opportunities from a new phase of cooperation and sustainable development along the Belt and Road. HKTDC values the close ties between Hong Kong and Indonesia built up over years. Together, we have woven a story of mutual growth and prosperity. As we look to the future, we envision a stronger, deeper partnership between us."



During the two days in Indonesia, the delegation met representatives of key enterprises such as the Lippo Group and CT Corporation, and will also visit the Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway which is an example of collaboration between Indonesia and Mainland China.



The delegation will move on to visit Malaysia over the next few days.



Since 1966, the HKTDC has created business opportunities between Hong Kong and the world, promoting Hong Kong as an international business and financial hub and gateway to China through outreach such as organising delegations, international trade fairs and industry conferences, as well as enabling small and medium-sized enterprises and start-ups.



7 MOUs were signed at the business dinner in Singapore:

- HKTDC and Singapore Business Federation (SBF)

- InvestHK and Blockchain Association Singapore (BAS)

- Hong Kong Science & Technology Group (HKSTP) and Global Entrepreneurship Network (GEN)

- CCB International (Holdings) Ltd and Mirxes Holding Company Limited

- HSBC and Keppel

- City University of Hong Kong and National University of Singapore (NUS)

- Xgate and Singapore Retailers Association (SRA)



16 MOUs were signed at the business luncheon in Jakarta:

- HKTDC and Indonesian Ministry of Trade

- HKTDC and Indonesian Ministry of Industry

- HKTDC and Indonesian Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy

- HKTDC and KADIN

- InvestHK and KADIN

- Hong Kong Observatory and The Agency for Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics of the Republic of Indonesia (BMKG)

- HKEX and Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX)

- Value Partners Group and STAR Asset Management

- BOC International Holding Ltd and Tsingshan Industry, and BOC HK Jakarta Branch

- BOC International Holding Ltd and J&T Jitu Express, and BOC HK Jakarta Branch

- Chinese Asset Management Association of Hong Kong (HKCAMA) and Indonesia Asset Management Association

- CCB International (Holdings) Ltd and J&T Jitu Express

- Hong Kong Aerospace Technology Group and Bakrie & Brothers

- HSBC and Hutchison Ports Indonesia

- Media Asia Group Holdings Limited and MNC Media & Entertainment

- Templewater Limited and China International Marine Containers (Group) Ltd. (CIMC) and Eternal Tsingshan Group Ltd.



The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. With 50 offices globally, including 13 in Mainland China, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via research reports and digital news channels. For more information, please visit: www.hktdc.com/aboutus. Follow us on Twitter @hktdc and LinkedIn.



