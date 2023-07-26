Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, July 27, 2023
Thursday, 27 July 2023, 20:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Mobilo
Digital Business Card Company Mobilo Secures $4.1M in Seed Funding
Set to Revolutionize Business Networking With AI-Powered Solutions and Robust Data Security

NEW YORK, July 27, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Networking just got an upgrade. Mobilo, the maker of the first smart business card for teams and digital business card scene, has raised $4.1 million in seed funding. Thanks to Deepwork Capital, TMT Investments, and some forward-thinking Dutch angel investors, the company is primed to make artificial intelligence (AI) the new best friend of your networking events and meetings, turning casual encounters into lead-generation opportunities.

Digital Business Card - The best digital business card for teams and enterprises.

AI-Driven Networking: Goodbye Paper, Hello Pixels

Here's a crazy stat: 27 million business cards are printed every single day. Mobilo is saying, "Enough is enough." They're ushering in the digital age of business cards, and it's a win-win. Not only are trees breathing a sigh of relief, but businesses are also saving time and money. Sharing your contact details is as simple as tapping your Mobilo digital business card on any modern smartphone.

Pieter Limburg (the founder and CEO), explains: "At Mobilo, we're all about making life easier through technology. And with the help of AI, Mobilo is determined to transform how you manage contacts, handle follow-ups, and convert those vital meetings into leads."

Getting Event ROI Right

You've probably been there. Measuring the ROI of an event is tough, whether you are visiting, exhibiting, or organizing. Traditional methods that involve sales teams manually entering lead info into CRMs are a headache and often riddled with inaccuracies. Mobilo's smart digital business cards are here to save the day (and your sanity). They automate the process, storing lead information directly into the CRM with a quick tap, improving data quality and boosting follow-ups and closure rates.

Your Data is Safe With Us

Mobilo isn't just another tech company; they were the first smart business card provider to bag the SOC 2 certification. That's a testament to their dedication to top-drawer security standards. They've also crafted their own proprietary security layer to take data protection to the next level. With the momentum of the seed funding, Mobilo is primed and ready to continue its journey to reshape the business networking landscape.

Quote from Robert Rees (Rexford Industrial's Director, Cybersecurity & Technology Operations): "We love how Mobilo has streamlined our user experience with their integrated and secure digital business card solution. On top of that, it aligns with Rexford's ESG efforts by eliminating paper cards altogether."

Tailored for Enterprises

Mobilo has a special place in its heart for mid to large-sized businesses and enterprises. Known for its dependability, top-notch security, and slick integration with CRM systems and HR tools, the company's cutting-edge tech can easily manage vast teams of over 10,000 members, such as big names like Marriott, AAA, and Banco Santander. Their technology ensures digital business cards are created and updated automatically, requiring zero manual intervention.

A Word from the Founder

Mobilo's CEO and founder, Pieter Limburg, puts it perfectly: "We're taking care of the mundane tasks like managing new contacts or scheduling follow-ups, so businesses can concentrate on networking effectively and boosting their brand."

With the rapid pace of digital transformation, Mobilo is ahead of the curve, extending its innovative solutions to virtual events as well. With fresh funding in the bank and an unwavering commitment to revolutionizing networking, Mobilo is all set to become a major game-changer in how businesses network and generate leads.

Contact Information:
Sofia Chiscop
PR Manager
sofia@prlab.co


Topic: Press release summary
Source: Mobilo
Sectors: Artificial Intel [AI]
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Kincentric 2023 Research Reveals the Power of Consistency in Employee Experience  
July 27, 2023 10:00 HKT/SGT
PhilSec Awards 2023, Philippines' Most Gripping Cybersecurity Awards Show  
July 27, 2023 09:04 HKT/SGT
Renowned Physician-Pharmacist Dr. Anita Gupta joins Erez Capital, Bringing Healthcare Innovation Expertise on Board.  
July 27, 2023 08:02 HKT/SGT
VapeEZ Launches NEXCORE DUAL BOOST: Pioneering Brand with Ultra High Capacity Dual Mesh Technology  
July 26, 2023 20:00 HKT/SGT
VapeEZ Launches NEXCORE DUAL BOOST: Pioneering Brand with Ultra High Capacity Dual Mesh Technology  
July 26, 2023 20:00 HKT/SGT
ArtCap Strategies Co-Arranges With Apollo Global Funding LLC, a USD 90 Million Senior Secured Term Loan for Banesco (Panama) S.A.  
July 26, 2023 20:00 HKT/SGT
Hong Kong delegation strengthens business ties with Indonesia  
July 26, 2023 19:00 HKT/SGT
The phase 1/2 clinical trial of Bevacizumab for treatment of Ophthalmic Diseases completed  
July 26, 2023 18:58 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Motors: World Premiere of the All-New Triton One-ton Pickup Truck  
Wednesday, July 26, 2023 1:23:00 PM
Team Mitsubishi RALLIART Takes on the Challenge of Consecutive Asia Cross Country Rally Victories with the All-New Triton Rally Car  
Wednesday, July 26, 2023 12:58:00 PM
More Press release >>
 Events:
2023 CyberSec Indonesia Conference
26  -  27   July
Jakarta, Indonesia
Incorporating Safe Health Design Framework in The Design of Operating Theatres
27   July
Virtual
Mastering Clean Ammonia
2   August
Virtual
Renewable Energy Power Purchase Agreements
2   August
Virtual
Fintech Revolution Summit – Egypt
2  -  3   August
Cairo, Egypt
World AI Show
2  -  3   August
Singapore
World Blockchain Summit
2  -  3   August
Singapore
ESCON 2023
3  -  5   August
Singapore
T4 Banking Philippines
17   August
The Hilton Manila Hotel, Manila, Philippines
SETA and Solar+Storage Asia (SSA)
17  -  18   August
Bangkok, Thailand
Franchising & Licensing Asia (FLAsia)
17  -  19   August
Sands Expo & Convention Centre, Singapore
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)
21  -  24   August
Virtual
ASEAN Procurement Innovation Summit
22  -  23   August
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Mastering Wind Power
22  -  23   August
Virtual
Asia EV Conference
24   August
Bangkok, Thailand
2nd Solar&Energy Storage Future Asia 2023
29   August
Bangkok, Thailand
Solar & Energy Storage Future ASIA 2023
29   August
Bangkok，Thailand
Dispatchable & Flexible Solar Power
1   September
Virtual
Hospital Management Asia 2023
5  -  6   September
Kuala Lumpur,Malaysia
Renewable Energy Project Finance & Financial Modelling
11   September
Virtual
LNG: Supply, Demand, Pricing and Trading
12   September
Virtual
transport logistic & air cargo Southeast Asia 2023
13  -  15   September
Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre, Singapore
4th Solar＆Energy Storage Future Spain 2023
14   September
Madrid, Spain
Data Architecture Singapore
19   September
Singapore
The Virtual MarTech Summit
19   September
Vietnam
Connected Britain
20  -  21   September
London, UK
InsurTech Leaders Summit
20  -  21   September
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
2023 EV Tech Asia Singapore Conference + Exhibition
21  -  22   September
Singapore
Spikes Asia 2019
25  -  27   September
Singapore
The CXNext Phil Summit 2023
26   September
Manila, Philippines
AI & Big Data Expo
26  -  27   September
RAI, AMSTERDAM
CTS 2023
26  -  27   September
London, UK
London Climate Technology Show
26  -  27   September
London
HR Tech Festival 2020
29  -  30   September
Suntec, Singapore
Tech Summit 23 Expo Lahore
29  September -  1   October
Pakistan
Offshore Wind
2   October
Virtual
Africa Water Forum
2  -  3   October
Morocco
3rd Annual Modernscapes MENA 2023
3  -  4   October
Dubai, UAE
Asia LegalTech Leaders Summit
4  -  5   October
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Blockchain Economy Summit
4  -  5   October
Dubai, UAE
Modern DevOps Melbourne
9   October
Melbourne, Australia
AI Asia Expo - Philippines 2023
10  -  11   October
Manila, Philippines
2nd Solar＆Energy Storage Future Malaysia 2023
11   October
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Big Data & AI World
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Cloud Expo Asia
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Cyber Security World
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Data Centre World Asia
11  -  12   October
Singapore
eCommerce Expo Asia
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Power Purchase Agreement
11  -  19   October
Virtual
The MarTech Summit Bangkok
18  -  19   October
Bangkok, Thailand
Industrial Transformation Asia-Pacific 2023
18  -  20   October
Singapore
Mastering Solar Power
23   October
Virtual
2nd Annual Women Leaders Summit MENA 2023
24  -  25   October
Dubai, UAE
Blockchain Life 2023
24  -  25   October
Dubai
META Cinema Forum
24  -  25   October
Dubai, UAE
The MarTech Summit Roundtable Singapore
25   October
Singapore
3rd Annual Islamic FinTech Leaders Summit
25  -  26   October
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
InfoComm India 2023
25  -  27   October
Mumbai, India
Chief Customer Experience Officer Summit
26   October
Singapore
Chief Transformation Officer Summit Singapore
26   October
Singapore
Agri Food Tech Expo Asia 2023
31  October -  2   November
Singapore
transport logistic Southeast Asia
1  -  3   November
Singapore
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)
6  -  9   November
Virtual
The MarTech Summit London
16  -  17   November
London
ASEAN CLEAN ENERGY WEEK 2023
21  -  22   November
Manila, Philippines
Total Telecom Congress
21  -  22   November
The RAI, Amsterdam
ASEAN Ceramics
28  -  30   November
Vietnam
London EV Show 2023
28  -  30   November
London
26TH INTERNATIONAL CYBERSECURITY CONFERENCE
28  November -  1   December
Dubai, UAE
Hospital @ Home Asia 2023
29  -  30   November
Singapore
Glasstech Asia
29  November -  1   December
Bangkok, Thailand
InfoComm Asia 2024
17  -  19   July
Bangkok, Thailand
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       