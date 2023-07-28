Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, July 28, 2023
Thursday, 27 July 2023, 16:08 HKT/SGT
Hitachi Delivers Proton Therapy System to HKSH Medical Group

TOKYO, July 27, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE:6501, "Hitachi") announced today that it has delivered a proton therapy system to HKSH Medical Group ("HKSH"), of which Hong Kong Sanatorium & Hospital is a member. The system has started treatment as of July 11, which marks the beginning of proton therapy treatment service in Hong Kong.


This system, consisting of two rotating gantry treatment rooms, each equipped with spot scanning technology, is expected to become model case to display its capability to be installed in limited space of urban area with tis compact design configuration.

For over a century, HKSH has been a leading private hospital in a city renowned for the quality of its healthcare. Consistently ranked among the best hospitals in Asia, HKSH has been a pioneer in various advanced medical technologies, nursing care, and patient-centric care, serving as a model of care in the Asia Pacific region.

Hitachi's particle therapy systems can be found in leading hospitals around the world. With over 85,000 patients* treated to date, the systems have an excellent reputation for reliability. In addition to the proton therapy solution delivered to HKSH, Hitachi provides products and services with higher performance and added value, ranging from the heavy ion therapy system to the hybrid system combined with the capabilities of proton and carbon therapy.

By promoting its healthcare business, Hitachi supports patient-friendly treatment and improvement of the quality of life (QoL) for cancer patients in Hong Kong and surrounding areas. It will continue to accelerate the globalization of its particle therapy system business and contribute to the further development of minimally invasive cancer treatments.

*Statistics based on data up to December 2021 published on the PTCOG`s website (https://ptcog.site/index.php/patient-statistics).

Overview of Particle Therapy
Website of Hitachi's Particle Therapy System: www.hitachi.com/businesses/healthcare/products-support/pbt/index.html.

About Hitachi, Ltd.

Hitachi drives Social Innovation Business, creating a sustainable society through the use of data and technology. We solve customers' and society's challenges with Lumada solutions leveraging IT, OT (Operational Technology) and products. Hitachi operates under the business structure of "Digital Systems & Services" - supporting our customers' digital transformation; "Green Energy & Mobility" - contributing to a decarbonized society through energy and railway systems, and "Connective Industries" - connecting products through digital technology to provide solutions in various industries. Driven by Digital, Green, and Innovation, we aim for growth through co-creation with our customers. The company's consolidated revenues for fiscal year 2022 (ended March 31, 2023) totaled 10,881.1 billion yen, with 696 consolidated subsidiaries and approximately 320,000 employees worldwide. For more information on Hitachi, please visit the company's website at www.hitachi.com.


