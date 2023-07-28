Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, July 28, 2023
Friday, 28 July 2023, 14:02 HKT/SGT
Source: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.
MHI to Issue The Second Series of Transition Bonds
- Move Will Help Achieve Company's "Net Zero" by 2040, Toward Realizing a Carbon Neutral Society -

- MHI decided to issue the second series of transition bonds for 2 consecutive years to promote the company's energy transition initiatives
- MHI, as a leading company in the decarbonization field with an extensive track record and ongoing development of advanced technologies, is accelerating the promotion of projects that contribute to carbon neutrality of Japan and the world

TOKYO, July 28, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) submitted a revised shelf registration statement to the Director-General of the Kanto Local Finance Bureau today in preparation for its planned issuance of transition bonds via public offering in the Japanese bond market.

MHI was selected as a model example for the "2021 Climate Transition Finance Model Projects" being supported by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) in March 2022, and issued its first transition bonds in September 2022. This will be our second issuance of transition bonds

The Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Group has defined two growth areas: "Energy Transition", which aims to decarbonize the energy supply side, and "Smart Infrastructure", which targets to realize the decarbonization, and promote the energy efficiency, manpower saving in the energy demand side. As part of the financing necessary for focusing on businesses in these areas, and promote decarbonization, electrification and intelligence in its existing businesses, MHI is utilizing ESG finance such as transition bonds and green bonds.

By issuing the bonds, MHI will diversify its financing methods, promote its energy transition initiatives, and contribute to realizing a Carbon Neutral society.

For more information, visit www.mhi.com/news/23072801.html.

About MHI Group

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world's leading industrial groups, spanning energy, smart infrastructure, industrial machinery, aerospace and defense. MHI Group combines cutting-edge technology with deep experience to deliver innovative, integrated solutions that help to realize a carbon neutral world, improve the quality of life and ensure a safer world. For more information, please visit www.mhi.com or follow our insights and stories on spectra.mhi.com.


