Monday, 31 July 2023, 08:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: LAC Global LAC FullCal and LAC Joint Protec: Stronger Bones and Healthier Joints for Pregnant/Postpartum Mothers

SINGAPORE, July 31, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Gazing at the pregnancy test kit, as the faint double-lines slowly appear, can be an emotional rollercoaster of happiness and trepidation. Pregnancy is a beautiful journey, but it also comes with its fair share of physical challenges, especially within the joints and bones, as the body adjusts itself to accommodate a new life growing within.



As pregnancy progresses, development of symptoms like the Pelvic Girdle Pain often becomes a constant companion, causing nagging pain in the back and hips, ranging from mild ache to severe limitations in daily activities, no thanks to the influx of the relaxin hormone within the body, along with the extra weight that a pregnant mother carries.



The developing fetus also requires a considerable amount of calcium to form bones and teeth, and with a deficiency in the mother's calcium metabolism, the baby will draw what it needs from the mother's bones, leading to sudden drops in bone density and an increased risk of fractures even without falling.



To reduce the painful and potentially lasting effects of pregnancy, it is important for women to consume a balanced diet rich in calcium, vitamin D, and other nutrients that support bone health, which brings us to the latest developments by LAC - LAC FullCal and LAC Joint Protec to help optimise musculoskeletal health.



The LAC FullCal and LAC Joint Protec are perfect forms of supplements to add to a new mother's daily diet. With a gold standard 2:1 calcium to magnesium ratio for optimal calcium absorption and metabolism, LAC FullCal is also enriched with other beneficial co-nutrients like fish collagen, and Vit C & E to support joint health, making it an all-rounded calcium supplement.



Alongside LAC FullCal, LAC Joint Protec is a complementary supplement to help boost joint health, and alleviate the symptoms brought about by joint weakness. Consisting of key ingredients like glucosamine, chondroitin and collagen to promote cartilage repair, Joint Protec minimises friction between the joints for increased mobility. Enhanced with a blend of other beneficial ingredients, such as the cat's claw, bromelain, and calcium lactate to ease joint discomfort and strengthen joints.



LAC FullCal and Joint Protec not only benefit a mother's bone and joint health but also support the healthy growth and development of the growing baby. These supplements aid in preventing bone loss, reducing inflammation, and improving joint function and mobility, leading to relief from joint pain and restricted movements in mothers.



About LAC Global



Headquartered in Singapore, LAC Global is one of Asia's largest speciality retailers in nutritional supplements, vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other speciality supplements in Anti-ageing and Beauty, Immunity, Weight Management, Sports Nutrition, and Energy.



The Company owns the LAC brand, short for Leader in Antioxidative Control(TM), a leading health and wellness supplement brand with a global presence. Since its founding, LAC has embarked on a pioneering journey to develop scientifically based formulas, harnessing the best of eastern wisdom and western technology to fight free radicals, combat ageing brought forth by oxidative stress, and support you daily in looking, feeling, and functioning at your best. Having established a global presence since 1997, LAC's reach includes Singapore, Malaysia, Taiwan, Philippines, China, Japan, Vietnam, Myanmar, USA, Central & South Americas, and the Middle East. Currently, there are more than 220 LAC branded stores in Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines and Taiwan ROC. LAC stringently sources ingredients from around the globe, such as USA, Japan, France, Australia, New Zealand and Switzerland to ensure utmost quality, and works only with the most specialised partners in developing and manufacturing health solutions.



Its other brands include Xndo Food For Health. LAC Global is dedicated to ensuring consumers stay well, and live life to the fullest.



Website: LAC.sg

Instagram: @LACGlobalSingapore

Facebook: @LACGlobalSingapore





Topic: Press release summary

Source: LAC Global

Sectors: Retail & eCommerce, Healthcare & Pharm, Regional, Beauty & Skin Care

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

