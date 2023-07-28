Friday, 28 July 2023, 15:32 HKT/SGT Share:

Toyota City, Japan, July 28, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) announces its sales, production, and export results for June 2023 as well as the cumulative total from January to June, including those for subsidiaries Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd. and Hino Motors, Ltd.



Highlights:



- In the first half of 2023, sales and production were both up year-on-year as a result of the impact of semiconductor shortages and the spread of COVID-19 in the previous year, in addition to the impact of semiconductor shortages trending towards recovery.



- Global production reached a record high as a result of improved production capacity in each region in response to solid demand.



- We will continue to carefully monitor the parts supply situation and make every effort to deliver as many vehicles as possible to our customers at the earliest date.



