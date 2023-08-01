Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
JCB announces JCB Contactless acceptance in the e-payment system of Tramways in Hong Kong

TOKYO & HONG KONG, Aug 1, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - JCB International Co., Ltd., an international operations subsidiary of JCB Co., Ltd., has launched the JCB Contactless payment service in the e-payment system of Tramways in Hong Kong. The new service is applicable to the whole trams fleet.

JCB logo is shown on the contactless payment reader to emphasize JCB Contactless in service

Tramways has been in operation since 1904, and trams run between the east and the west along the northern coast of Hong Kong Island. Tramways is the world's largest fleet of double-deck tramcars in operation, carrying up to 200,000 passengers every day. It is one of the greenest and most enjoyable transit services in Hong Kong.

The JCB Contactless payment service is now available on 165 tramcars on 6 tram routes.

The service adopts NFC technology and EMV(R) (*1) chip technology, ensuring payment security. JCB Contactless card users can now pay conveniently by using a physical card, e-wallet (*2) on mobile devices or smartwatches.

JCB Contactless provides an enhanced and more convenient purchasing experience for both inbound travelers and for residents of Hong Kong while making it easier for merchants to accept JCB Card.

*1 EMV(R) is a registered trademark in the U.S. and other countries and an unregistered trademark elsewhere. The EMV trademark is owned by EMVCo, LLC.
*2 e-wallet service is available at selected participating banks and card issuers.

About JCB

JCB is a major global payment brand and a leading credit card issuer and acquirer in Japan. JCB launched its card business in Japan in 1961 and began expanding worldwide in 1981. Its acceptance network includes about 43 million merchants around the world. JCB Cards are now issued mainly in Asian countries and territories, with more than 154 million cardmembers. As part of its international growth strategy, JCB has formed alliances with hundreds of leading banks and financial institutions globally to increase its merchant coverage and cardmember base. As a comprehensive payment solution provider, JCB commits to providing responsive and high-quality service and products to all customers worldwide. For more information, please visit: www.global.jcb/en/

Contact
JCB Co., Ltd.
Ayaka Nakajima
Corporate Communications
Tel: +81-3-5778-8353
Email: jcb-pr@info.jcb.co.jp


