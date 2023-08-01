Tuesday, 1 August 2023, 10:37 HKT/SGT Share:

Singapore, Aug 1, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - The Asia Video Industry Association (AVIA) has appointed Clare Bloomfield as its new Chief Policy Officer (CPO), with immediate effect.

Bloomfield has been with the team since 2017 as Director, Policy & Research, and more recently as Acting CPO, helping to develop and execute policy initiatives relevant to the video industry, in consultation with and on behalf of AVIA member companies.



In her new role, Bloomfield will spearhead AVIA's policy unit, working with members to set the policy strategy and represent and engage in constructive dialogue with governments and regulators around the region so they may better understand the curated video industry and foster an environment of support for the growth of the industry.



"I am delighted to confirm Clare Bloomfield as our new Chief Policy Officer. I have worked with Clare throughout my time at AVIA and I have great respect for her acumen and understanding of the issues faced by our rapidly changing industry, as well as clear and practical ideas as to how best advocate for what is needed to safeguard its future development and prosperity. I look forward to continuing this journey with her as I am sure do our member companies," said Louis Boswell, CEO, AVIA.



Prior to joining AVIA, Bloomfield has previously worked as a UK diplomat. Her postings included Hong Kong, Washington DC, Slovakia, Ghana and Pakistan.



About the Asia Video Industry Association



The Asia Video Industry Association (AVIA) is the trade association for the video industry and ecosystem in Asia Pacific. It serves to make the video industry stronger and healthier through promoting the common interests of its members. AVIA is the interlocutor for the industry with governments across the region, leads the fight against video piracy through its Coalition Against Piracy (CAP) and provides insight into the video industry through reports and conferences aimed to support a vibrant video industry.



For media enquiries and additional background please contact:



Email: charmaine@avia.org

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/asiavideoia | Twitter: @AsiaVideoIA





