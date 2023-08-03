Thursday, 3 August 2023, 10:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: BayWa r.e. AG Daniel Gaefke to join Group Management Board as BayWa r.e. plans to triple capacity of wind and solar project development

BANGKOK, Aug 3, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - BayWa r.e. is appointing Daniel Gaefke to its Group Management Board as the business continues to focus on the expansion of its global Wind and Solar Projects business. Currently Director of Projects APAC, Daniel will join CEO Matthias Taft, CFO Mihaela Seidl and COO Guenter Haug on the Board.



As the global renewable energy transition continues to accelerate, BayWa r.e. has set the goal of tripling the capacity of current wind and solar development by 2026 and building its Independent Power Producer (IPP) portfolio to 3 gigawatts (GW).



In support of realising these goals, Daniel will take responsibility for BayWa r.e.'s onshore Wind and Solar Projects businesses. He will also take responsibility for the company's Energy Solutions business, which is helping corporations in their own energy transition.



Daniel joined BayWa r.e. in 2016 as Director of Projects APAC and has overseen BayWa r.e.'s successful growth throughout the APAC region, including market entries and expansion throughout Southeast Asia, Korea, Japan and Australia.



"BayWa r.e. has seen incredible growth, and it has been amazing to be part of our global success story. With the speed the renewable transition is progressing, our potential future growth is huge. This is all about securing a sustainable future and I'm extremely motivated to be working with my fellow Board members to drive forward the energy transition.", comments Daniel Gaefke, Director of Projects APAC, BayWa r.e. AG.



Daniel will formally join the Board from 1st November 2023, and will focus on BayWa r.e.'s EMEA and APAC Projects businesses. The US Projects business will continue to be steered by CEO Matthias Taft, as part of ambitious growth plans for the US and wider region. Taft will also continue to take responsibility for BayWa r.e.'s growing offshore wind business as it builds on recent successes and further establishes itself in the market.



"We have set the goal of tripling the capacity of current global wind and solar projects we develop by 2026 and building our IPP portfolio to 3GW. Daniel's appointment to the Board reflects his extensive market experience and expertise, which will further help to ensure these goals are realised", adds Matthias Taft, CEO, BayWa r.e. AG.



"There can be no doubt that the impacts of climate change are being felt globally and while the renewable transition is moving at pace, it must move faster. This is a cause all of us at BayWa r.e. are deeply committed to and I'm extremely proud of the business we have built and driven by the mission ahead of us."



BayWa r.e. AG (BayWa r.e.):



At BayWa r.e. we r.e.think energy - how it is produced, stored and can be best used to enable the global renewable energy transition that is essential to the future of our planet.



We are a leading global developer, service supplier, distributor and solutions provider and have brought over 5.5 GW of energy online and manage over 10 GW of assets. We are also an Independent Power Producer with an expanding energy trading business.



BayWa r.e. works with businesses worldwide to provide tailored renewable solutions. Operating 100% carbon neutral, we are also committed to our own sustainability journey.



Every day, we are working hard to actively shape the future of energy in a diverse, equitable and inclusive workplace.



Our shareholders are BayWa AG, a EUR27,1 billion global business, and Energy Infrastructure Partners, a leader in energy infrastructure investment.



